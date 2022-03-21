Archer & Armstrong & ArmorClads in Valiant June 2022 Solicits

The relaunch of Archer & Armstrong continues in Valiant Entertainment's June 2022 solicits and solicitations as well as new series Armorclads. And because this is print, not a sign of NFTs either!

ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #2 CVR A CHANG

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

APR221891

APR221892 – ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #2 CVR B WILDGOOSE – 3.99

APR221893 – ARCHER & ARMSTRONG FOREVER #2 CVR C PREORDER – 3.99

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Marcio Fiorito (CA) Bernard Chang

With Armstrong more mortal than ever, it's up to Archer to find the secret to immortality, and one of history's myths has to be true… right? Their quest will take them across the globe, from the Fountain of Youth to mythical creatures, with the deadly Maw in hot pursuit!

In Shops: Jun 08, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ARMORCLADS #4 (OF 5) CVR A HUTOMO

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

APR221894

APR221895 – ARMORCLADS #4 (OF 5) CVR B TBD – 3.99

APR221896 – ARMORCLADS #4 (OF 5) CVR C SPOT COLOR HUTOMO – 3.99

APR221897 – ARMORCLADS #4 (OF 5) CVR D PRE-ORDER BUNDLE ED – 3.99

(W) Jj O'Conner, Brian Buccellato (A) Miguel Sepulveda (CA) Bagus Hutomo

The only thing standing between the Ironclads and rescuing their kidnapped friend, Peris, is the Citadel, the most heavily-fortified location on Xeru, the army of Armorclads guarding it, and the battle raging between the Citadel's forces and an army of Legionnaires. Is this the end of the line, or have they come too far to turn back now?

In Shops: Jun 22, 2022

SRP: 3.99

HARBINGER TP BOOK 02

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

APR221898

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A / CA) Robbi Rodriguez

The war for Chicago begins!

It's Psiot City vs the Renegade and Faith vs the Harbinger. Peter Stanchek's one-time teammate and friend, the high flying Faith Herbert, dives into the fray! Can Peter Stanchek save a city when everyone he knows has their knives at his neck?

Jump on board here with New York Times best-selling writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Kang the Conqueror) and visionary artist Robbi Rodriguez (Batgirl) to find out why this is the series CBR calls "an urgent and beautiful reintroduction to Harbinger's exciting world."

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

SRP: 14.99

