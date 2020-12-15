Archie Comics' $200 To Create Your Own Comic Book

92Y and Archie Comics are collaborating on a new, online comic book class for kids, "Create Your Own Comic Book," featuring longstanding Archie writer/artist, Dan Parent, as the instructor.

In the four-week class, kids ages 9-13 will learn to draw, write, and create their own comic book— and explore Archie Comics' iconic characters, Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica, Josie, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and more. Participants will familiarize themselves with the characters and style via copies of the comic book.

The class, offered at $200, is the latest addition to 92Y's Virtual Afterschool program, which was launched in September; it brings together two organizations with New York roots. The next session begins on January 14th until February 5th, 2021 and people can sign up and find out more at this link.

"I can't think of a better way to introduce kids to the world of comic books and illustrating than through the eyes and ears of Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica and the Riverdale gang," said Lauren Wexler, 92Y Afterschool Director. "For many of us growing up, those richly drawn fictional characters and the world they inhabited served as an introduction to teenage life – friendship, romance, and the adventures and challenges that define what it means to be a teenager. We're so excited to collaborate with an iconic comic book brand in this endeavour."

"Archie Comics are, and always will be, for everyone – from age seven to seventy. Partnering with an institution like 92Y and having Dan teach some of the amazing lessons he's mastered over his legendary career is just another example of that," said Archie Comics Co-President, Alex Segura. "We're excited to engage and help foster the next generation of Archie Comics fans and creators while also providing some educational entertainment during these very challenging times."