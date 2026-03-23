Posted in: Archie, Comics | Tagged: Dan Parent, Facsimile, football, life with archie, Tania Del Rio, World Cup

Archie Comics Full June 2026 Solicits Ahead Of The World Cup

Archie Comics' June 2026 solicits lead with the Archie American All-Stars first appearance of new football-playing character, Eternity Fields

Article Summary Archie Comics marks its 85th anniversary with June 2026 releases and special issues for fans.

Debut of new football star Eternity Fields in Archie American All-Stars, timed with the World Cup.

Classic superhero alter-ego returns in Life With Archie #42 facsimile edition from 1965.

Best friendships celebrated in Archie Comics Digest #6, packed with fun Riverdale stories.

Archie Comics' June 2026 solicits and solicitations lead with the Archie American All-Stars for Archie Comics' 85th anniversary celebrations. And the first appearance of a new football-playing character, Eternity Fields, created by writer Tania del Rio and Kevin Keller creator Dan Parent, ahead of this June's football World Cup. As well as the Life Of Archie #42 facsimile edition. with Archie Andrews as the superhero Pureheart The Powerful and more Archie to digest…

ARCHIE COMICS 85TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS ARCHIE AMERICAN ALL STARS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A DAN PARENT

(W) Tania del Rio (A) Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore (CA) Dan Parent

It's almost time for the big Boy vs Girls All-Star Soccer Game and Reggie wants his team to do WHATEVER it takes to win—but when a mysterious new girl named Eternity Fields joins the Girls' team and makes them unstoppable, the boys are going to have to work extra hard to beat them… but will they heed Reggie's advice? And just who is Eternity Fields, and how is she so good?! Celebrate the World Cup with this fun, sports-themed issue!

$4.99 6/10/2026

LIFE WITH ARCHIE #42 FACSIMILE EDITION

(W) Frank Doyle (A) Bob White, Mario Acquaviva (CA) Bob White

It's Archie's 85th Anniversary, and we're continuing to roll out milestone issues throughout Archie's history, and this one is SUPER! This issue, from 1965, introduces the world to Archie Andrews' superhero alter-ego PUREHEART THE POWERFUL! You won't want to miss out on a minute of the action in the highly-sought LIFE WITH ARCHIE #42, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

$4.99 6/24/2026

ARCHIE COMICS DIGEST #6 BEST FRIENDS FOREVER

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Fernando Ruiz, Bob Smith, Rosario Tito Pena

Celebrate your best friends in Riverdale! Archie and his pals and gals are showcasing what friendship is all about in this digest! Grab a copy for yourself, and one to share with your BFF $9.99 6/24/2026

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