Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Aubrey Sitterson, judgment day, megan hutchison

Archie has announced a new horror comic book mini-series launching in May, Archie Comics: Judgment Day by Aubrey Sitterson & Megan Hutchison.

Archie Comics has announced a new horror comic book mini-series launching in May, Archie Comics: Judgment Day by Aubrey Sitterson and Megan Hutchison. A three-issue event miniseries starring Archie Andrews on a "daring quest to cleanse an alternate version of Riverdale overrun by demons." And confusing everyone with Marvel's X-Men event last year.

JUDGMENT DAY is also the first release to introduce the new "Archie Premium Event" branding, which will designate upcoming Archie stories that are too grand for a single one-shot issue. With their extended length, these event miniseries will take Archie Comics' storytelling in epic new directions, while also featuring upgraded, collector-quality print issues.

Prepare for a spine-tingling journey into the heart of Riverdale with ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY, an epic three-issue event set to captivate readers with a tale of demonic forces, moral quandaries, and the relentless quest for righteousness. Hitting shelves on May 22 from the Archie Horror imprint, this miniseries reimagines the iconic Archie Comics characters in a dark, supernatural setting and promises to take readers on one hell of a ride in the first Archie Premium Event.

Written by Aubrey Sitterson (Archie vs. The World, No One Left to Fight) with art by Megan Hutchison (Rockstars), colors by Matt Herms (Chilling Adventures of Salem, Madam Satan), and letters by Jack Morelli (Chilling Adventures Presents…), JUDGMENT DAY sets Archie Andrews on a daring quest to cleanse an alternate version of Riverdale overrun by demons. After claiming some destructive powers of his own, Archie is forced to destroy corrupted versions of the people closest to him, ostensibly in the name of the greater good. As questions about his own morality and the sacrifices he's made start to pile up, Archie must confront if his efforts are truly good, or in fact the work or pure evil?

"Judgment Day places Archie Andrews squarely at the center, acting as our hero—but with the power to choose who lives and who dies, can he truly remain a hero through and through?" said Archie Comics' Jesse Goldwater. "This miniseries raises the stakes more than any title we've ever done before. The fate of the entire world is in Archie's hands."

On top of bringing readers to the most horrifying version of Riverdale yet, JUDGMENT DAY also introduces the new Archie Premium Event branding, which will designate upcoming Archie stories that are simply too grand for a single one-shot release. With their extended length and scale, these cinematic miniseries will take Archie Comics in epic new narrative directions, paired with upgraded collector-quality issues featuring cardstock covers, improved interior paper stock, and specialized print finishes.

"Judgment Day is the first in a compelling slate of events. As we look to the future of Archie, we wanted to translate our success in TV and film to focus that sense of grandeur back to our core publishing efforts. With our Archie Premium Event series, we've imbued each project with an epic sense of storytelling that is evocative of the exciting new direction for the company," said Jonathan Betancourt, Archie Comics Senior Vice President. "In addition to our concentrated focus on elevated storytelling, these new series are also investments for the larger comic book community, transforming what would be a normal print issue into a must-have collector's item."

ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #1 (of 3)

In a world overrun with demons, Archie Andrews is on a quest to cleanse Riverdale of all wicked-kind. Harnessing the destructive power of a captive fiend, he will have to destroy corrupted and possessed versions of the people closest to him. Questioning his own morality and forced to make difficult sacrifices, are Archie's efforts truly good, or the work of pure evil? Traverse the most horrifying version of Riverdale yet in the first Archie Premium Event.

Script: Aubrey Sitterson

Art: Megan Hutchison

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Megan Hutchison

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla (B), Jae Lee (C), Reiko Murakami (D)

On-Sale: May 22 32-page, full color comic $4.99 U.S.