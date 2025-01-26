Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Ian Flynn, Steven Butler

Archie & Friends: Level Up in Archie Comics' April 2025 Solicits

Ian Flynn and Steven Butler are launching a new gaming-based comic book, Archie & Friends: Level Up in Archie Comics' April 2025 solicits

Article Summary Explore Archie & Friends: Level Up, a new gaming comic by Ian Flynn and Steven Butler arriving April 2025.

Celebrate retro gaming with Archie and the gang as they dive into video game adventures and Minecraft fun.

Betty & Veronica #320 facsimile reprints Cheryl Blossom's iconic first appearance in Riverdale history.

Check out Jumbo Digests with new stories featuring Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and more in April 2025.

Ian Flynn and Steven Butler are launching a new gaming-based Archie comic book, Archie & Friends: Level Up in Archie Comics' April 2025 solicits and solicitations.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS LEVEL UP ONESHOT CVR A LOVALLO & PARENT

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB251084

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Steven Butler (CA) Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent

Now packed with 30 PAGES of story content, including a BRAND NEW STORY! It's a video game celebration issue featuring a fun retro variant cover! Archie and the Gang take on video games and Minecraft, just in time for the Minecraft movie!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

ARCHIE & FRIENDS LEVEL UP ONESHOT CVR B DAN DECARLO

BETTY & VERONICA #320 FACSIMILE ED

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB251086

(W) Frank Doyle (A) Dan DeCarlo Jr (A / CA) Dan DeCarlo

FIRST APPEARANCE OF THE ICONIC CHERYL BLOSSOM! It's the moment that shook Riverdale to its core and changed everything-that's right, it's the first appearance of the mischievous Cheryl Blossom! Don't miss this historic moment in BETTY & VERONICA #320, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #149

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB251087

(W) Various, Dan Parent, Bill Golliher (A) Various, Bill Golliher (CA) Francis Bonnet (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORIES! First, MOO DENG the baby hippo is all the rage-so of course Veronica gets one as a pet! How hard can raising a baby hippo be? Resident babysitter and moonlighting pet sitter Jinx Holliday might have the answers!

Then, Archie and the gang show Cosmo the Merry Martian the fun of being a teenager on earth!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #360

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB251088

(W) Various, Bill Golliher, Francis Bonnet (A) VARIOUS, Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan (CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORIES! First, Archie meets Cosmo the Mighty Martian!

Then, Jughead, Archie, Betty and Veronica face off against the Southside Serpents led by Toni Topaz in a race to uncover ancient pirate treasure!

In Shops: Apr 23, 2025

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #334

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB251089

(W) VARIOUS, Timmy Heague, Craig Boldman (A) Various, Rex Lindsey (CA) Francis Bonnet (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORIES! First, the girls have their hearts set on going to a Serena Carpenter concert but Betty is BROKE and Veronica has been CUT OFF from her father so the duo must do the unthinkable-GET A RETAIL JOB! Their work is made worse by the arrival of a difficult customer-Jinx Holliday!

Then, it's Toni Topaz vs. Daisy Thunder-who can really lead the Southside Serpents to victory?

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO DIGEST #23 SPRING SPECIAL

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

FEB251090

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Bill Galvan

The perfect gift for an Easter basket! Join Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica in this jam-packed Showcase Digest filled with flowery, fun stories!

In Shops: Apr 09, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!