Archie Goodwin Gets An Exhibition At Oklahoma Museum Of Pop Culture

The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, is planned to open later this year and has been acquiring collections from people from Oklahoma who made a major cultural impact. And that includes one Archie Goodwin. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, and lived in many small towns along the Kansas-Missouri border, Archie Goodwin considered Tulsa, Oklahoma as his home town. He moved to New York City to attend classes at what became the School of Visual Arts.

For Warren, Archie Goodwin was chief writer and editor of horror anthology titles Creepy and Eerie between 1964 and 1967, before writing newspaper strips for King Features Syndicate, including the daily strip Secret Agent X-9 drawn by Al Williamson. At DC Comics, he edited the war comics G.I. Combat, Our Fighting Forces, and Star Spangled War Stories, then replaced Julius Schwartz as editor as well as writer of of Detective Comics. At Marvel, he was the original writer of the Iron Man series which launched that year. At Marvel, he co-created Luke Cage, Rachel van Helsing and Spider-Woman, co-designed Marvel's New Universe line and co-created four of the eight series. Before that, he was a temporary Marvel EIC for a year, in which he secured the rights to publish Star Wars comic books, which he would also write. He later launched Epic Illustrated, Marvel's first foray into adult comics, as well as the Epic Comics line that followed. He also published the first English translation of Katsuhiro Otomo's Akira and English translations of Moebius. Returning to DC Comics in 1989, he worked on Batman projects, and the Armageddon 2001 event. Diagnosed with cancer, he died ten years later in 1998.

And now, over twenty-five years later, he is about to have his collection of life's work, donated by his family, as a permanent et museum exhibit. More when the museum approached opening…

