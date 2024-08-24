Posted in: Archie, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: mike norton, tim seeley

Archie Is… Mr Justice in Archie Comics November 2024 Solicits

Archie becomes a superhero again in Archie Is... Mr Justice by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton in Archie Comics November 2024 Solicits

Article Summary Archie returns as a superhero in the new limited series Archie Is Mr Justice #1 by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton.

Josie and the Pussycats team up with Alexandra Cabot and Sabrina in a supernatural adventure.

Classic Betty #8 gets a full-facsimile edition reprint, bringing back treasured memories.

Celebrate the holiday season with special Archie Comics digests featuring festive stories and beloved characters.

Archie becomes a superhero again in Archie Is Mr Justice #1 in Archie Comics November 2024 solicits and solicitations. But, thanks to the fact it is by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, it might have a decent chance of not sucking, Here are the full Archie Comics solicits for the month.

ARCHIE IS MR JUSTICE #1 (OF 4) CVR A REIKO MURAKAMI

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP241126

SEP241127 – ARCHIE IS MR JUSTICE #1 (OF 4) CVR B FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

SEP241128 – ARCHIE IS MR JUSTICE #1 (OF 4) CVR C MATT TALBOT

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Mike Norton (CA) Reiko Murakami

BRAND NEW 4-PART ARCHIE PREMIUM EVENT LIMITED SERIES!

Young Archie Andrews possesses super strength, super speed, invincibility, and an undying urge to do what's right for the world. His only "weakness" is his need to see the good in others, no matter how terrible they may be.

His beloved hometown of Riverdale isn't the welcoming town it once was, Mr. Lodge tried to turn it into a more modern, luxury city instead, which pushed a lot of families out and left a lot of buildings uninhabited. A lot of the "old timers" stuck around, but without progress and the financial stability to keep anything viable, it's looking more and more like a ghost town. Archie's goal isn't just to restore Riverdale to its former glory-it's to bring it into the future, too.

And in this first issue, we learn of how Archie became MR. JUSTICE, all from the perspective of his best friend, Jughead Jones. This is truly a love letter to THE BEST of Archie, for fans of series like Whatever Happened to the Man or Tomorrow? and Invincible.

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

JOSIE ANNUAL SPECTACULAR ONESHOT

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP241129

(W) Ian Flynn (CA) Vincent Lovallo (A / CA) Steven Butler, Lily Butler

BRAND NEW STORY: Josie and the Pussycats are no strangers to the supernatural, but things get extra scary when they're tasked with playing a monster ball! They might need a little help from some unlikely sources: Alexandra Cabot and Sabrina the Teenage Witch!

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

BETTY #8 FACSIMILE ED

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP241130

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan DeCarlo

You'll find plenty of gold in this treasured issue of BETTY #8, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #329

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP241131

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Francis Bonnet

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Betty and Veronica! From baked goods to Secret Santas, this digest is as full as a Christmas stocking with holiday treats

In Shops: Nov 06, 2024

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #145

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP241132

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) Various (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! The Riverdale High Christmas Party is here and an old familiar face in Riverdale, Wilbur Wilkin, is on the guest list. But there's going to be some holiday havoc when Alexandra Cabot crashes the party because she has a crush on him!

In Shops: Nov 13, 2024

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #37

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP241133

(W) Various, Dan Parent (A) Various (A / CA) Dan Parent

BRAND NEW STORY! When Betty and Veronica attend a magic show by the mysterious Kardak, he brings them on stage for a disappearing act. But when their disappearance sends them back in time, will they be able to make it back to the present?

In Shops: Nov 27, 2024

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO DIGEST #21 ARCHIES CHRISTMAS STOCKING

ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS

SEP241134

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) Dan Parent

Archie Comics is the Official Comic Book of Christmas, and this special, snowy SHOWCASE DIGEST is here to provide you with all sorts of holiday hjiinks featuring Archie and his friends!

In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

