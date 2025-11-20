Posted in: Archie, Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: army of darkness, riverdale

Archie x The Army of Darkness by Erik Burnham & Bill Galvan

Creative team for Archie X The Army of Darkness revealed as Erik Burnham and Bill Galvan for February 2026 from Dynamite Entertainment

Article Summary Archie X The Army Of Darkness debuts February 2026, written by Erik Burnham with art by Bill Galvan.

Ash Williams crash-lands in Riverdale after a Necronomicon portal opens above Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe.

Iconic Riverdale teens team up with Ash to battle Deadites and thwart a supernatural invasion.

Issue #1 features variant covers by Galvan, Hack, Braga, Cermak, Sayger, and exclusive blind bag editions.

Shotguns and strawberry malts aplenty. Dynamite Entertainment and Archie Comics have revealed the creative team, Erik Burnham and Bill Galvan for the previously announced Archie x The Army of Darkness, this February. Yes, THAT Army of Darkness. Yes, THAT Archie. As a Necronomicon-fueled portal rips open above Pop's Chock'lit Shoppe with Ash Williams crash-landing into Riverdale, Deadites wearing letterman jackets, and a horde of undead cheerleaders who are REALLY committed to their pyramid routines. And probabably Jughead vs. a Deadite that just wants his crown back and hopefully Archie Andrews wielding a chainsaw while riding the Jughead-shaped hood ornament of the battered '77 Delta 88 through the halls of Riverdale High.

"Teased previously around New York Comic Con, Dynamite and Archie now come locked and loaded with the thrilling creative team for this maniacal mashup. Writer Erik Burnham is back in the driver's seat of Ash and the Army of Darkness mythos, now bringing in the riotous Riverdale cast to up the ante. This series follows his work a few years back on Army of Darkness vs. Reanimator: Necronomicon Rising. His deep and beloved bibliography on top franchises like Ghostbusters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers, Godzilla, and more makes him the perfect match for the Archie gang. To really capture the Archie side of the equation and its timeless aesthetic known around the world for 85 years, editor Matt Idelson has paired Burnham with the peerless Bill Galvan. The two-decades Archie Comics veteran artist will perfectly capture the iconic look of Riverdale, with the crossover's major twist! Ashley J. Williams has found himself doomed to battle against the forces of evil, over and over again, whether he likes it or not. Whether he's clocking in at S-Mart or hurling through the multiverse, the cycle of violence always follows him and repeats itself. That is, until he finds himself in the picturesque town of Riverdale. This bewilderingly wholesome community seems to break the curse that has plagued him ever since he first crossed paths with otherworldly evil all those years ago. This serene peace all comes crashing down when an over-curious teenager by the name of Archie Andrews stumbles upon a copy of the Necronomicon Ex Mortis, accidentally summoning the horrifying Deadites once more! Ash will find himself unexpectedly allied with the good townsfolk of Riverdale, fighting to hold back the undead hordes long enough for Archie to undo what he's unwittingly done."

"I'm excited that I get to inconvenience Ash once again by pitting him against the forces of evil, but to also get a crack at writing the genuine American icons that are Archie and the gang at the same time? Pinch me," said writer Erik Burnham.

"Having read the script for issue #1, I can assure you that Erik Burham's story is going to take readers on a thrill ride that pays homage to the best of both worlds," said Archie Comics Senior Director of Editorial Jamie L. Rotante. "Plus, Bill Galvan's been an Archie mainstay for years, who continuously impresses us both with his ability to perfectly capture the essence of the Archie characters, while also creating eye-catching, outside-the-box, and sometimes downright horrifying art on his array of specialty variant covers. This series will be a treat for fans of both franchises!"

With variant covers by Galvan, Robert Hack, Laura Braga, Craig Cermak, and Stuart Sayger all contribute variants, and a premium mystery blind bag on the first issue, with three limited editions selected randomly from a range of variants, with two additional original covers by Galvan and Francesco Francavilla only available from the bag, as well as multiple line art variants and colored blanks.

