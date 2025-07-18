Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Artgerm, Deadpool/Batman
Artgerm, Steve McNiven, Peach Momoko & Terry Dodson Do Deadpool/Batman
Artgerm, Steve McNiven, Peach Momoko and Terry Dodson do Deadpool/Batman variant covers in September 2025
Marvel Comics is teasing new variant covers by Artgerm, Steve McNiven, Peach Momoko, and Terry Dodson, for the upcoming Deadpool/Batman on sale on the 17th of September, as well as more details on the back-up stories that Bleeding Cool first revealed were a thing…
MARVEL/DC: DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1
Written by ZEB WELLS WITH KEVIN SMITH, KELLY THOMPSON, CHIP ZDARSKY & MORE
Art by GREG CAPULLO WITH ADAM KUBERT, GURIHIRU, TERRY DODSON & MORE
Cover by GREG CAPULLO
Variant Cover by ARTGERM – 75960621349800123
Virgin Variant Cover by ARTGERM – 75960621349800119
Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON – 75960621349800126
Variant Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN – 75960621349800120
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO – 75960621349800181
On Sale 9/17
"This September, the moment the comic book industry has waited decades for arrives in DEADPOOL/BATMAN #1, a Marvel Comics one-shot that will be followed in November by BATMAN/DEADPOOL #1, a one-shot published by DC. Both crossover comics will featuring explosive main stories that pit Marvel's Merc with a Mouth against DC's Caped Crusader along with backup stories spotlighting additional Marvel/DC team-ups and showdowns!
"DEADPOOL/BATMAN will be written by Zeb Wells and drawn by industry superstar Greg Capullo. Backup stories include Daredevil and Green Arrow by Kevin Smith and Adam Kubert; Jeff the Land Shark and Krypto by Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru; and Captain America and Wonder Woman by Chip Zdarsky and Terry Dodson, reflected in a newly-revealed variant cover by Terry Dodson. "I kind of assumed Marvel would let me draw a variant cover, but then I see Terry did one, even though he already gets to draw the (amazing) story inside? Doesn't seem fair!" Zdarsky shared.
"Plus, variant covers for the landmark Marvel-published issue will depict even more exciting character matchups, including a trio by superstar artists Artgerm, Steve McNiven, and Peach Momoko, all revealed today! In Artgerm's latest stunning cover, mutant sorceress Magik wields her sword against iconic super thief Catwoman. Legendary artist Steve McNiven holds nothing back, delivering a fierce fight between Wolverine and Batman. And best-selling cover artist Peach Momoko pairs deadly assassins Elektra and Batgirl (Cassandra Cain)."