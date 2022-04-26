As DC Comics Loses One Trinity, It Gains Another (Spoilers)

Today, Justice League #75 sees the death of Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman, as well as the rest of the Justice League and the Justice League Incarnate. But just as DC Comics loses its central Trinity, it gains another.

No not the Jon Kent, Jace Fox and Yara Flor, that's for Dark Crisis. No, we're looking at Swamp Thing #12.

Because once upon a time, Trinity was the name of the world's first nuclear detonation of a nuclear weapon, on the 16th of July, 1945, as part of the Manhattan Project in in the Jornada del Muerto desert of New Mexico. It was given the name of Trinity by director of the project Robert Oppenheimer, after the poetry of John Donne, whose litany expressed the Christian godhead of God The Father, God The Son and God The Holy Spirit.

"O blessed glorious Trinity,

Bones to philosophy, but milk to faith,

Which, as wise serpents, diversely

Most slipperiness, yet most entanglings hath,"

The test site became National Historic Landmark district in 1965. And, in Swamp Thing #12, it seems it has been harbouring a rather distinct being.

Lose one Trinity, gain another in the same day?

