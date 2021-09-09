Asahara Shuzo & Yoshitaka Amano Serve Up Bleed Them Dry Sake

Bleed Them Dry Premium Sake will premiere in the U.S. with limited-edition collector sets for sale this autumn. Themed after the Vault Comics vampire ninja comic book of the same name, the Bleed Them Dry sake series is a one-of-a-kind collaboration with veteran Japanese sake maker Asahara Shuzo. To mark the launch, artist Yoshitaka Amano has created vampire-themed illustrations for the various flavors of the black and red variations. Collectors will be able to purchase the sake in deluxe packages which include high-quality digitally-signed prints of Amano's original art created exclusively for the sake launch and one-on-one video chats with the artist. Fans can register now for early access to the premium limited packages. The U.S.-based sake consulting and event company Japanese Sake Sisters, LLC. will be the exclusive agent for this sake collaboration.

Created by Hiroshi Koizumi and developed by Lotus Group and Nagoya TV (Metele), the American comic book series was written by Eliot Rahal, illustrated by Dike Ruan, and published by Vault Comics. Earlier this year, a limited special edition of Bleed Them Dry was released in Kinokuniya bookstores in the U.S. featuring new cover artwork created by Amano. An animated series is currently in development from producer F.J. DeSanto, who also produced the comic book series.

"I'm really looking forward to the Bleed Them Dry Japanese sake brand launching in the U.S. this fall," said Amano. "It's connected to the American comic book series that was quite successful with sci-fi horror fans. The concept of the 'Ninja Vampire' is both frightful and thrilling, and I put those mixed feelings into creating the image that will be presented with 'BTD Red' and 'BTD Black'. Both are Junmai Daiginjo super premium sake and produced by the Asahara Shuzo brewery, which has a great reputation. I hope you will enjoy the sake and my work. Kampai!"

Bleed Them Dry Limited Edition Sake

Classification: Junmai Daiginjo (Premium)

Black Label Edition – Rich, Round, White Flower

Red Label Edition – Dry, Crisp, Elegant

*Sets available to U.S. customers of legal drinking age

BTD Ultimate Vampire Amano VIP Set (limited to 5 sets)

1. Boxed set of Bleed Them Dry Premium Sake (Black and Red)

2. Private video conversation with Yoshitaka Amano (with English translator)

3. Shikishi (autograph board) signed by Amano

4. Set of three (3) prints featuring Yoshitaka Amano's BTD illustrations w/ digital autograph

5. Limited Edition Bleed Them Dry Graphic Novel with cover art by Yoshitaka Amano

6. Video message from Amano introducing his vision for the sake collaboration

BTD Eternal Vampire Amano VIP Set (limited to 30 sets)

1. Boxed set of Bleed Them Dry Premium Sake (Black and Red)

2. Shikishi (autograph board) signed by Amano

3. Set of three (3) prints featuring Yoshitaka Amano's BTD illustrations w/ digital autograph

4. Video message from Amano introducing his vision for the sake collaboration

BTD Bloodthirsty Vampire Set (limited to 65 sets)

1. Boxed set of Bleed Them Dry Premium Sake (Black and Red)

2. Set of three (3) prints featuring Yoshitaka Amano's BTD Sake illustrations w/ digital autograph

3. Video message from Amano introducing his vision for the sake collaboration

BTD Collectible Set (limited to 140 sets)

1. Boxed set of Bleed Them Dry Premium Sake (Black and Red)

2. One (1) print featuring Yoshitaka Amano's BTD Sake illustration w/ digital autograph

3. Video message from Amano introducing his vision for the sake collaboration

Registration is open now for early access when the sake launches later this year.