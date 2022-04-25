Ashley Warwick's Space-Lady #1 in Behemoth July 2022 Solicits

Behemoth Comics continues its launch of a series of eclectic comic books with Ashley Warwick's Space-Lady #1 as part of their July 2022 solicits and solicitations, alongside Blind Alley, Neverender, Dark Beach, Heavy Metal Drummer, Redman, and The Illusion Witch.

SPACE LADY #1



SPACE LADY #1 CVR B WARWICK

SPACE LADY #1 CVR C WARWICK

SPACE LADY #1 CVR D DOUGLAS 5 COPY INCV

(W) Ashley Warwick (A / CA) Ashley Warwick

Space-Lady does her job exactly as the manual advises her. At least this is what her advisers think. She uses her incredible armour, technology, qualified immunity, and paycheck to get super, super high. She deals with crime in her sector anything but fairly, using any excuse to fight someone or break something. But today, after a heavy night of drinking, Space-Lady decides to sleep in and let her homemade AI police force handle crime

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022



BLIND ALLEY #3 (OF 5)



BLIND ALLEY #3 (OF 5) CVR B IRRA

(W) IRRA (A / CA) IRRA

While Jes s settles in with old friends, his relationship with an old flame has rekindled. But it's his curiosity that will start another fire, one much larger, that won't be so easy to leave behind.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022



DARK BEACH #4 (OF 6)



(W) Michael Ruiz-Unger (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Meet the Sun Freaks! In this full-out flashback issue, we meet the entire cast of misfits- Eve, Razi, Schultz, Roman and Ket. The linchpin is pulled when Echo Schultz steals crucial data from his day job at the Science and Tech building revealing a nixed project to bring Earth back to the old sun entitled Daydream. Wildcard Eve forms a plan to steal the rest of the data to finally expose the NRCE, but will her sun obsession blind her from realizing she's putting others in harm's way?

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022



HEAVY METAL DRUMMER #6 (OF 6)



HEAVY METAL DRUMMER #6 (OF 6) CVR B VASSALLO

HEAVY METAL DRUMMER #6 (OF 6) CVR C VASSALLO

(W) Kiefer Findlow, Emiliano Plissken (A / CA) Luca Vassallo

Cosmic forces have drawn all the pieces into the final conflict. Dave tails his possessed grandmother and is led straight into the hands of our detectives. An epic conclusion that will lead under the city and to terror unknown.

In Shops: Jul 06, 2022



NEVERENDER #3 (OF 6)



NEVERENDER #3 (OF 6) CVR B KRAFT

(W) Devin Kraft (A / CA) Devin Kraft

Forced to join the Universal Duelist League to simply afford to live in space, Merrick learns what it takes to survive in the ring. Given nothing but a patched up space suit and his wits, can he survive a bout with the Impala, the legendary Legion killer?

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022



REDMAN #2 (OF 5)



REDMAN #2 (OF 5) CVR B FRANK

REDMAN #2 (OF 5) CVR C GONZALEZ CLOCKWORK ORANGE HOMEAGE

REDMAN #2 (OF 5) CVR D YATES 10 COPY VIRGIN INCV

(W) Matt Frank (A) Matt Frank, Jolyon Yates

From the studio that created the cult TV show Ultraman (Now a Marvel Comics series and Netflix Show). Here is Redman, the Kaiju Hunter…

The star monster of this second episode is ICARUS, one of the classic enemies of the Ultraverse, his first appearance was in 1967 Ultraseven followed by appearances in Ultraman Taro, Ultraman Ginga and Ultraman X. Time to broadcast, Redman has a new opponent.

Redman is a TV show produced by Tsuburaya, part of the Ultra series. Ultraman was the world's third top selling licensed character in the 80s, generating $7 Billion between 1966 and 1987 ($17 Billion in 2020 dollars). All the Kaiju in the Redman comics appear in the Ultraman regular TV series.

In Shops: Jul 27, 2022



ILLUSION WITCH #2 (OF 6)



ILLUSION WITCH #2 (OF 6) CVR B ERRICO

(W) Ruben Romero (A / CA) Andrea Errico

The Illusion Witch Book Two continues the adventure of Aadya Locke, a celebrated illusionist that is regrettably pulled into a breathtaking world of real magic. Saari is both an awe-inspiring and terrifying realm where Aadya encounters demonic threats like "The Three" – a maniacal wraith whose intentions are truly sinister.

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022



UNTIL MY KNUCKLES BLEED TP VOL 01



(W) Victor Santos (A / CA) Victor Santos

A tale of crime and capes in the style of THE BOYS, WATCHMEN, and SIN CITY. The 90s were the most extreme age of the superheroes… but times have since changed. Gabin Hart, AKA Damager, now works as a bouncer in a strip club managed by the Russian mob, hangs out sporadically with his ex Avengelady, and wrestles with the long-term effects of his cyber-implants. But Fate always keeps one last cheap shot up its sleeve for a hero

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022



NOBODYS CHILD TP VOL 01



In an unspecified time in the future, it is discovered that within a special breed of albino rhinoceros there is a genetic code that holds the properties to regenerate man, that can cure all diseases, even those very serious. As a result, in a short period of time this albino rhino becomes nearly extinct, leaving just one: Sabium. Enter Bakari, a boy dealing with his own devastation, who now decides to dedicate his life to protecting this rhino

In Shops: Jul 20, 2022

