Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: asterix, Portugal

Asterix In America in 2025 With Lusitania, Gladiator & Indominatables

Asterix in America in 2025 with Lusitania, Gladiator and The Indominatables

Article Summary Asterix in Lusitania lands in the US on October 28, 2025, via Papercutz, and UK via Sphere.

Join Asterix and Obelix as they help a Lusitanian in need for their latest Roman-busting adventure.

Asterix Collector Vol. 4: Asterix the Gladiator debuts in deluxe hardcover format in October 2025.

Dogmatix and the Indomitables Vol. 4 brings new spin-off adventures to North America in September 2025.

Papercutz will be publishing the American English edition of Asterix in Lusitania on the 28th of October, 2025, alongside Sphere publishing the British English version alongside every other country, with especially high sales expected in modern-day Lusitania, Portugal.

"One beautiful spring morning, a stranger appears in the Gaulish village. He's from Lusitania, the sun-drenched land to the west of Hispania which is also under the Roman Empire's thumb. This former slave, who first featured in The Mansions of the Gods, has come to ask our indomitable Gauls for help because he knows about the Magic Potion and its powerful effects. And so begins another adventure for Asterix and Obelix!!"

PaperCutz are also publishing new collections, Asterix Collector Vol. 4: Asterix the Gladiator on the 7th of October and Dogmatix and the Indomitables Vol. 4 on the 9th of September this year as well.

Asterix Collector Vol. 4: Asterix the Gladiator

Creators: René Goscinny, Albert Uderzo

Format: 9.5 x 12.5 in

Page count: 72

Price: $19.99

Ages: Middle Grade

ISBN: 9781545820483

On-sale Date: October 7, 2025

The international bestseller comic, ASTERIX, returns in a hardcover collector volume, with never-before-released archival photos and insights. Seeking fans of classic slaps! Asterix suits up and prepares some good slaps in this continuation of the classic comic series, reprinted in a deluxe collector format.

Dogmatix and the Indomitables Vol. 4

Creators: Y. Coulon, S. Lecocq, C. Bacconnier, P. Fenech, Rudy, and D. Etien

Format: 6.3 x 7.9 in

Page count: 88

Paperback Price: $7.99

Hardcover Price: $12.99

Ages: Middle Grade

Paperback ISBN: 9781545820346

Hardback ISBN: 9781545820353

On-sale Date: September 9, 2025

For long-time fans of ASTERIX and, for new readers, a great introduction to the classic comic series! Enjoy this fantastic spin-off to the timeless classic series ASTERIX, translated and distributed for the first time in North America. Dogmatix and his indomitable pals, Gluttonix, Stamina, Bantera, and Asmatix, are in for a treat. Or rather, they may become the treat when they face a fearsome lion in the colosseum! And speaking of treats, Dogmatix and Stamina are cooking up some mischief for the Romans. Add mushrooms and sausages and then let it stew! Plus, what happens when menhirs become all the rage in Rome? One thing is certain – things are getting rocky, for sure!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!