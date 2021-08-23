Atheneum To Publish Kay Davault's Webcomic, Oddity Woods, in Print

Oddity Woods by Kay Davault (also known as Kay D) is was a webcomic but is now to be a middle-grade supernatural mystery graphic novel series in which Marietta, an aspiring kid detective investigating her father's sudden disappearance, becomes trapped in a woodland realm filled with ghosts, monsters, and other things that go bump in the night. Kay tweeted out "There's a lot about oddity woods I wish I could share more of! Lots of stuff in the works… future surprises. Was on hiatus, but now that it's with a publisher, it'll be a book series moving forward! Which is great for this type of comic tbh! I'm sooo excited to move to this format."

Publication of the first Oddity Woods book from Julia McCarthy at Atheneum is planned for summer 2024. A busy woman, Kay Devault already has Star Knights at Random House Graphic for publication from 2022, a comic about a young frog prince named Tad and his task of returning the fallen Star King back to space. Then there's Home for Horrors, to be published by Atheneum in 2023. about monster girl Iris who heads into a human town to find a family for herself and her housemates after escaping a magically sealed house of horrors, but soon realizes that wicked forces are afoot. Kay Davault's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management brokered the Oddity Woods deal for North American rights.

Atheneum Books is a New York City publishing house established in 1959 by Alfred A. Knopf, Jr., Simon Michael Bessie and Hiram Haydn. Atheneum merged with Charles Scribner's Sons to become The Scribner Book Company in 1978. The acquisition included Rawson Associates. Macmillan acquired Scribner in 1984. Macmillan was purchased by Simon & Schuster in 1994, and it created Atheneum Books for Young Readers as an imprint for children's books in the 2000s. Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management is a Seattle-based full-service literary agency with an emphasis on graphic novels and illustration.