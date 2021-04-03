Kay D's New Graphic Novel, Home For Horrors, Sold To Antheneum

In March last year, Bleeding Cool reported that Kay Davault – better known as Kay D – had seen her debut graphic novel, Journey to Stars, picked up by Whitney Leopard at Random House Graphic for publication in 2023. The comic will be about a young frog prince named Tad and his task of returning the fallen Star King back to space. Her agent, Britt Siess at Martin Literary & Media Management negotiated the deal. It all looked rather lovely.

Well, it appears she is back for seconds with something very different. Kay D has now sold Home for Horrors, a middle-grade graphic novel, to Julia McCarthy at Atheneum.

Home for Horrors follows monster girl Iris as she heads into a human town to find a family for herself and her housemates after escaping a magically sealed house of horrors, but soon realizes that wicked forces are afoot. This will also be published in 2023. Kay D posts to Twitter, "MY 2ND BOOK WAS ANNOUNCED!! I'm soooo excited to reveal Home for Horrors! It has tons of cute monsters, friendship and found family (and some heartache), I hope people look forward to it!"

"Here's a look at some of the horror cast! Iris is a blue monster girl that wants to find a family of her own… but is locked up in a big foster home with her fellow horrors. Her escape into the human town leads to all sorts of big adventures and big reveals about her past!"

Looks like Kay D has a busy two years ahead of her, as she's also got Star Knights coming out from Random House Graphic in 2022 as well as webcomic Oddly Woods. Her agent Britt Siess also did the Home for Horrors deal – but now she's set up her own agency, Britt Siess Creative Management, and negotiated the deal for North American rights. Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management is a Seattle-based full-service literary agency with an emphasis on graphic novels and illustration.

Atheneum Books is a New York City publishing house established in 1959 by Alfred A. Knopf, Jr., Simon Michael Bessie and Hiram Haydn. Atheneum merged with Charles Scribner's Sons to become The Scribner Book Company in 1978. The acquisition included Rawson Associates. Macmillan acquired Scribner in 1984. Macmillan was purchased by Simon & Schuster in 1994, and it created Atheneum Books for Young Readers as an imprint for children's books in the 2000s.