Attack on Titan Manga to End in April 2021

Attack on Titan is approaching its end, both the original manga and the anime series. The anime is currently adapting the start of the story's final act originally serialized in the manga series. The manga itself is literally hitting its endgame final chapters. Fans have been wondering how many chapters the manga had left, considering the final epic battle began in the December 2020 chapter of the manga.

Kodansha USA just announced on their Twitter feed that the final chapter will be published on April 9th in the May issue of Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. The final volume of the collected manga will be out in Japan on June 9th, 2021. The final chapters will be published simultaneously in English online.

"Final chapter of Attack on Titan will be published in the May Bessatsu Shonen Magazine issue, debuting April 9, 2021, & the final volume of the manga will debut in Japan, June 9, 2021!"

This means there are only four more chapters of the manga left. The manga has been serialized monthly in chapters running between 40-50 pages since 2009. With its intense and unpredictable plotting, the series could be seen as the Game of Thrones of manga and anime. It's certainly nearly as popular. Kodansha USA's Twitter feed also includes a statement from series creator Hajime Isayama.

"I've been saying for the past eight years that it would be over in three years, and it looks like I'm finally going to be able to finish it."

"It's been a very long time coming, but I hope you can stay with me until the end. I was never stretched by the editorial department, but rather, I was constantly rushed to finish. Sorry, it's finally come to the end."

"I'll do my best for the final chapter so that you'll be glad you've read it until now." – Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan creator

The anime series will probably end around the same time the manga does. The anime's final season will have sixteen episodes in all, which means it will probably have a condensed but fairly faithful adaptation of the manga story. It will herald the end of one of the most controversial and epic fantasy comic series out there.