August The 4th Is Now Bob Layton Day As Tampa Launch A Week Of Events

The Tampa Film Commission is launching a week-long series of events for Tampa Bay resident, comic creator and publisher Bob Layton. An apprentice to Wally Wood, he is best known for writing and drawing Iron Man and Hercules for Marvel Comics, co-creating the team X-Factor, as well as working on Batman at DC Comics, co-founding Valiant Comics and becoming its EIC and SVP. co-creating X-O Manowar, and in the last couple of decades, launching Future Comics. Here are the upcoming events:

Free Screening at Tampa Theater of Iron Man, Bob Layton will sign autographs for attendees.

Layton will host the screening and participate in a panel discussion with Tampa Film Commissioner Tyler Martinolich as part of Film Tampa Bay Presents, a quarterly series designed to showcase Tampa Bay-area films, filmmakers, actors and locations through free community screenings at Tampa Theatre. A pre-film Meet and Greet with Layton kicks off at 6:00pm. The first 150 patrons will also receive FREE popcorn and soda. Layton is also inviting a special guest from the film to join him on stage…you won't want to miss it! Admission is FREE, but reservations are required at tampatheatre.org/movie/iron-man

Bob Layton Day

The Hillsborough County Commission will issue a proclamation on the 4th of August lauding Bob on his contributions to popular culture.

Scarfone Hartley Gallery at University of Tampa

The gallery will house an exhibit of some of Bob's work on Iron Man, as well as works by the local artist Bask, whose paintings were used at décor in Tony Stark's home in the Marvel movies, and who created the Mandarin's propaganda campaign in Iron Man 3. The gallery will run from the 1st of August to the 4th. Doors open Mon, Aug 1 at 6PM with an open bar serving drinks and hors d'oeuvres on opening night. The art gallery will be open 9AM – 5PM Tue, Aug 2 and Wed, Aug 3, or by appointment.

There is also meant to be a surprise involving someone associated with the Iron Man movies… if you go, do let us know!