Australian Queer YA Graphic Novel Stars In Their Eyes Get US Publisher

Stars in Their Eyes is a queer YA rom-com graphic novel by Jessica Walton and Aśka about two teens who meet at a fan convention, and—among crowds of cosplay and celebrity appearances—connect with each other in ways they never expected. It has been picked up for publication in the spring of 2023 by Megan Peace at Scholastic/Graphix. The comic was previously published in Australia last year, but will now be getting a worldwide audience.

In this debut graphic novel, pop culture-obsessed Maisie can't wait to get to her first Fancon. But being a queer, disabled teenager with chronic pain comes with challenges. Can Maisie make it through the day without falling over, falling in love or accidentally inspiring anyone? Maisie has always dreamed of meeting her hero, Kara Bufano, an amputee actor who plays a kick-arse amputee character in her favourite show. Fancon is big and exciting and exhausting. Then she meets Ollie, a cute volunteer who she has a lot in common with. Could this be the start of something, or will her mum, who doesn't seem to know what boundaries are, embarrass her before she and Ollie have a chance?

Jessica Walton is a queer, disabled writer and teacher and author of picture book Introducing Teddy (Bloomsbury 2016), as well as a range of short stories published in anthologies for kids and teens.. She recently co-wrote an episode of Get Krack!n focused on disability, which aired on the ABC in February 2019 and is featured in the anthologies Meet Me At the Intersection (Fremantle Press 2019) and Growing Up Disabled in Australia (Black Inc Books 2020). Aska is an illustrator, storyteller and science communicator who has has illustrated nine books and is a regular contributor to The School Magazine and other children's publications.

Their international agent Daniel Lazar at Writers House sold world English rights (minus Australia and New Zealand) on behalf of their Australian publisher, Jane Fraser at Fremantle Press