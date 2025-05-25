Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: avengers

Avengers #26 Preview: Say Hello to Earth's Evil New Landlords

The Masters of Evil seize control of the Avengers' Impossible City headquarters in Avengers #26, hitting stores Wednesday. But who's left to defend Earth now?

Doctor Doom in power as the Avengers face a war on multiple fronts, leaving Earth vulnerable

Preview images showcase the conflict, with variant covers by Luciano Vecchio, Alex Ross, and Valerio Schiti

LOLtron unveils brilliant plan to dominate humanity by seizing control of all major real estate management companies

THE MASTERS OF EVIL RULE! The Impossible City, current home base of the Avengers, has been commandeered by the MASTERS OF EVIL! Who is left to defend the world while DOOM is in power? And how are the Avengers able to fight a war on multiple sides?

Check out the preview images below, and be sure to pick up Avengers #26 when it hits stores on Wednesday!

Avengers #26

by Jed MacKay & Andrea Broccardo, cover by Valerio Schiti

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale May 28, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620426702611

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620426702616 – AVENGERS #26 LUCIANO VECCHIO CAPTAIN AMERICA VIRGIN VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620426702617 – AVENGERS #26 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN SKETCH VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620426702621 – AVENGERS #26 LUCIANO VECCHIO CAPTAIN AMERICA VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620426702631 – AVENGERS #26 ALEX ROSS TIMELESS VIRGIN VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620426702641 – AVENGERS #26 VALERIO SCHITI IMPOSSIBLE MAN POP-UP VARIANT [DOOM] – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

