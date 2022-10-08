AXE: Eternals #1 Preview: The Meaning of Death

In this preview of AXE: Eternals #1, Ajak faces the lives she took to fuel her eternal nature… and must kill them again. Then again, it's comics, so does death really matter? Check out the preview below.

AXE: Eternals #1

by Kieron Gillen & Pasqual Ferry, cover by Nic Klein

THE THIRD & FINAL STORY-CRITICAL A.X.E. ONE-SHOT! Ajak has come a long way. She's met her maker. Hell, she's made her maker. Now can she – or anyone – survive her maker?

