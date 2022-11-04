AXE Judgment Day Omega #1 Preview: Oh, You Thought It Was Over?

Just when you thought you were done with this super-mega-crossover event, Marvel hits you with the preview for AXE: Judgment Day Omega #1.

AXE Judgment Day Omega #1

by Kieron Gillen & Guiu Villanova, cover by Pasqual Ferry

THE FALLOUT OF JUDGMENT DAY IS FELT! After events, we make promises. "Nothing will ever be the same again." For the Eternals, it's a lie. It's always the same and always will be. However, in the wake of Judgment Day, they discover what is truly Eternal…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.16"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Nov 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620509700111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620509700121 – A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620509700131 – A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA 1 DAVIS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620509700141 – A.X.E.: JUDGMENT DAY OMEGA 1 LOZANO VARIANT – $4.99 US

