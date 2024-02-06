Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Blood Brothers Mother, brian azzarello, DSTLRY, eduardo risso

Azzarello & Risso's Blood Brothers Mother from Dstlry to Debut in CSN

Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso's Blood Brothers Mother comic from Dstlry to Debut in Comic Shop News #1906.

Article Summary Comic Shop News #1906 to premiere Azzarello & Risso's Blood Brothers Mother.

Preview includes 4 pages of the new series spanning 3 consecutive CSN issues.

The series is a gritty western by the Eisner-winning team behind 100 Bullets.

CSN, a staple in comic shops since 1987, expands content with exclusive previews.

Comic Shop News or CSN is a weekly newspaper distributed by comic shops to promote comic books sold in the direct market. It was launched in 1987 by Cliff Biggers and Ward Batty, after they became co-owners of a comic shop in Marietta, Georgia, Dr. No's, for which Biggers began writing a newsletter, The Doctor Knows, which expanded to become Comic Shop News, and sold in bundles to other comic shops, distributed free to customers as a sales tool and to reward weekly visits. Available in over 400 comic shops, eight pages in colour, it has seen over 1900 copies published. In 2022, Comic Shop News was sold to CSN Press, now edited by David Witting with content expanding beyond just comics, to other comic book store mainstays.

CSN issues #1906, 1907 and 1908 will now be special oversized issues that include an exclusive preview of Brian Azzarello and Eduardo Risso's new series, Blood Brothers Mother from Dstlry. Each issue will feature 4 pages of the story in each week's issue. And that this is the first time the story will see print.

CSN has also previously run original comics content. As well as running the Batman, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Spider-Man newspaper strips, Brian Michael Bendis and Michael Avon Oeming's comic book Powers was initially previewed in a series of original strips, recently collected in the Powers: The Definitive Hardcover Collection. A fictitious version of CSN appeared in the opening credits of the film Chasing Amy, highlighting the careers of the central characters. Copies have also become collectors items in their own right, as Comic Shop News #186 has the first Deadpool in print, as well as early appearance of Spawn, Miles Morales, The Crow, and more.

The Blood Brothers Mother #1

BY BRIAN AZZARELLO AND EDUARDO RISSO

NEW SERIES DEBUT FROM THE TEAM BEHIND 100 BULLETS! In the old West, three children set off across the wild Texas frontier to rescue their mother—kidnapped by ruthless outlaws who gunned down their preacher father. Throughout their journey, they'll face the harsh elements of an unforgiving landscape, deadly animals hungry for blood, merciless bounty hunters and so much more…all in a relentless quest to rescue their family. They'll learn the terrible cost of revenge—not just in lives, but in how it stains a soul. While revenge may be satisfying in the moment, it leaves a yearning behind that lasts a lifetime. And once you taste it, nothing else is ever so sweet. In the tradition of The Searchers and Blood Meridian comes a brutal new western series from the Eisner award-winning team behind 100 BULLETS and MOONSHINE!

