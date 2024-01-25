Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: Baby Barbarian, Killtown, Loop, scout comics
Baby Barbarian, Killtown & Loop in Scout Comics' April 2024 Solicits
Scout Comics have a bunch of titles launching in their April 2024 solicits including Baby Barbarian, Killtown, Loop, Papa Duke, and more
Scout Comics have a bunch of new titles launching in their April 2024 solicits and solicitations. Including the launches of Baby Barbarian, Killtown, Loop, Papa Duke, and more.
AZZA THE BARBED
COMPLETE SET
WRITER | PAT SHAND
ARTIST | RIO BURTON
COVER ARTIST | RIO BURTON
FULL COLOR | 136 PAGES | $28.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/3/2024
FOC DATE | 3/3/2024
Azza was born into a family that, for generations, served in the Obsidian Guard, a military unit of holy warriors. During Azza's Coronation, a magical ceremony that would imbue her with a holy glowing power, something went wrong. Instead of the sacred Obsidian tattoos, she became marred with thorned, black markings and was banished by her people.mNow, Azza lives in solitude guarding a great evil… but when that evil escapes and begins to spread its wicked power, Azza must make a choice: save the people that expelled her or allow her home town to fall to evil. With an emotional, comedic, and awe-inspiring story of empowerment, Azza the Barbed blends fantasy, adventure, mythology, horror, and action in this unforgettable new series. COMPLETE SET – AZZA THE BARBED 1-5! Allocations may apply.
BABY BARBARIAN #1
WRITER | WILLIAM GOSLINE
ARTIST | IGOR WOLSKI
COVER A | IAN WEBSTER
COVER B | TRAVIS HANSON
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/10/2024
FOC DATE | 3/3/2024
When the Berrserk family comes to Lethomme, they encounter a merchant in possession of the Player's Throne, a magical seat that transports whoever sits on it to a Land of Endless Fun and Games. Unable to control his curiosity, one of our barbarians is spirited away to the ruins of Castle Slapdash. The rest of the family follows him, but Castle Slapdash is full of tricks, traps, and monsters! Will the family make it back home to Lethomme? Or will they become the latest victims of the ruin's ghoulish residents? Enjoy the world premiere first issue of this NON-STOP! series followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume!
CISSY VOL 2 #2
WRITER | CHARLES CHESTER
ARTIST | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES
COVER | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES
FULL COLOR | 42 PAGES | $5.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024
FOC DATE | 3/10/2024
Chronicles of Narnia meets Ted! Eleven-year-old Gabriel and his LIVING (!) Teddy Bear guides and allies—Brambles and Cissy— have just survived a trap set by The Crying Man with the help of a new friend—a mystical, spectral creature named Twizzle. With Twizzle as a guide, the party continues their pursuit of the kidnapped Maddy. Meanwhile, Ray and Antonio find a mysterious island atop the frozen Orion Sea. The island has gifts for them… but at what cost?
BUSH LEAGUERS COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP
WRITER | SAM FLETCHER, BOB MCKEON
ARTIST | JOE FLOOD
COVER ARTIST | JOE FLOOD, DENNY MINONNE
FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/3/2024
FOC DATE | 3/3/2024
A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! Bush Leaguers is back just in time for the new baseball season! It's the late nineteenth century in New York City, and the Brooklyn Bridegrooms baseball team are down and out like never before. The cranks hate 'em, the team owner wants to 'em them down, and the police want to 'em them up. It's up to sweatshop seamstress turned cross-dressing center fielder, Skip Lapwhistle, to turn her motley crew around. Can she fend off the team owner, escape the long arm of the law, and whip her team into shape or are they history?
GREYLOCK #4
WRITER | ELI SHOCKEY
ARTIST | ATAGUN ILHAN
COVER ARTIST| ATAGUN ILHAN
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024
FOC DATE | 3/10/2024
A Spellslinger for hire must choose between survival or revolution as the wealthy use freelancers as pawns in their lcitywide manhunt. Trapped! Greylock and The Mindwitch are hostages in The Tombsman's lair! Greylock must face the demons of his past and make the ultimate choice between survival and defiance.
HAUNTING ON MARS #5
WRITER | ZACH CHAPMAN
ARTIST | RUAIRI COLEMAN
COVER ARTIST | RUAIRI COLEMAN
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024
FOC DATE | 3/17/2024
Earth's most dangerous hacker is captured and forced on a suicide mission into a haunted house on Mars! Cass is alive! She's escaped Emmeric's digital hell. But will she ever leave Mars and escape Deschute's wrath?
HOWIE THE HELLHOUND
#5
WRITER | JARED PRESTWIDGE
ARTIST | CARLOS TRIGO
COVER ARTIST | CARLOS TRIGO, SIMON ROBINS
FULL COLOR | 36 PAGES | $5.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024
FOC DATE | 3/17/2024
A supernatural dramedy about Satan's favorite pet escaping to New York and settling down with a human owner who has plenty of her own metaphorical demons to battle. A struggling actress. A magic dog spawned from hell. When Louise and Howie met by chance on the streets of New York City, neither could have known how much destruction and heartbreak would follow. As darkness falls over Louise, she is given one final chance to make it out alive. The key to her future lies not in the result of a battle between gods and monsters but within herself. Everything concludes in this revelatory final issue!
IMPURE COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP
WRITER | RALF SINGH
ARTIST | HANNES RADKE
COVER ARTIST | RALF SINGH, HANNES RADKE
FULL COLOR | 122 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/10/2024
FOC DATE | 3/3/2024
A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! When Castor, homeworld to the siblings Nero and Minerva, is destroyed by aliens, they decide to join the dreaded Impure, living weapons who are created by merging elite soldiers with god-like beings. When Minerva unexpectedly betrays her brother and all they ever believed in, it falls to Nero to stop his sister before she reaches the alien alliance. Can he stop her before what she stole can turn the tides of war and spell humanity's downfall?
IMPURE VOL 2 #1
WRITER | RALF SINGH
ARTIST | HANNES RADKE
COVER ARTIST | RALF SINGH, HANNES RADKE
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024
FOC DATE | 3/17/2024
For fans of STAR WARS & DUNE, THE IMPURE returns! Nero and Cali find themselves stranded in a place full of wild beasts with no escape. As the mismatched pair struggles for survival, they uncover ancient secrets, encounter unexpected allies, and face a common enemy. In the end, Nero will answer the all-important question: Is his loyalty to the Cluster as unwavering as he had always believed? Enjoy the world premiere first issue of this NON-STOP! series followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume!
KILLTOWN #1
MR
WRITER | REGINA KIM
ARTIST | ALEXANDRE SANTANA
COVER A | ROB PRIOR
COVER B | TODD SKULL
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/10/2024
FOC DATE | 3/3/2024
In development with Sony Entertainment! Full of horror-fueled action, Kill-Town is a spinoff series of the Night of the Cadillacs comic book series from Ex Posse.Street-savvy Min wants to make her mark in the world. However, she feels held back in her role as a money-runner with the Seven Stars Mob, the biggest crime syndicate in Koreatown, Los Angeles. When Min takes things into her own hands to usurp Vince, the notorious Seven Stars mob boss, her plan backfires. Min is shot execution style and left for dead. Full of horror-fueled action!
LOOP #1
MR
WRITER | EL TORRER
ARTIST | RUBEN GIL
COVER A | RUBEN GIL
COVER B | RUBEN GIL
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024
FOC DATE | 3/10/2024
A gripping tale of terror and survival in the aftermath of tragedy. Becky, hiding amidst the horror of a school shooting, fights for her life as friends fall around her. Ellie, a survivor haunted by relentless visions, sees the dead bodies accumulating in the school's dark corridors. In this stark and poignant narrative, 'The Loop' explores the harrowing impact of violence on the living… and the dead.
LUNAR LADIES
COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL
WRITER | OMAR MORALES
ARTIST | JOEL COTEJAR
COVER ARTIST | PAULA GOULART, RENAE DE LIZ
INDIVIDUAL | $6.99
FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES
IN-STORE DATE | 4/3/2024
FOC DATE | 3/3/2023
Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete LUNAR LADIES – VOLUME 1 graphic novel (CHAPTER 1-3)! A million years ago, in outer space, a highly-advanced society of women lives under the surface of the moon. Their peaceful way of living is quietly fracturing from the inside, as political ideologies pit the queen of the moon against a geneticist hell bent on usurping the queen's power. The Lunar Ladies is an homage to the public domain character, Moon Girl, complete with Golden Age ray guns and laser rays. Pew-pew! Fans of Buck Rogers and The Rocketeer are sure to enjoy an old-fashioned, sci-fi adventure with the Lunar Ladies.
MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE WITCH TRIALS COMPLETE SET
WRITER | LOUIS SOUTHARD
ARTIST | BUTCH K. MAPA
COVER ARTIST | JULIANNE GRIEPP
FULL COLOR | 136 PAGES | $28.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/10/2024
FOC DATE | 3/3/2024
Midnight Western Theatre returns in this daring prequel to the original series! Before the Woman in Black, there was only Ortensia Thomas: a young girl in a wild west filled with threats both supernatural and all too human. With a new cast of characters and her blackclad destiny looming over her, witness Ortensia like you've never seen her before! COMPLETE SET – MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE WITCH TRIALS 1-5! Allocations may apply.
MITCH #4
WRITER | MAXIM SIMIC
ARTIST | MAXIM SIMIC
COVER ARTIST | MAXIM SIMIC
FULL COLOR | 42 PAGES | $5.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024
FOC DATE | 3/10/2024
Oversized issue! Fans of HOWARD THE DUCK and HELLBOY will love this series! Mitch as the anthropomorphic lead, juxtaposed to the seemingly realistic world of the late 90s. In this issue, Mitch and Joe discover a "gingerbread house" in a cereal factory. It is a place where all things utterly bizarre meet reality and dimensions collide. But have Mitch and Joe taken heed of their enigmatic dreams? Find out in Mitch, Issue 4!
PAPA DUKE #1
MR
WRITER | AIMEE DELONG
ARTIST | GERSHON VILLAMOR
COVER A | NAOMI GRIFFIN
COVER B | NAOMI GRIFFIN
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024
FOC DATE | 3/10/2024
In development with Sony Entertainment! Papa Duke is the feared ruler of Blood World and the psychopathic leader of the Night of the Cadillac gangs. He is the Thanos of the Night Of The Cadillacs universe! Assisted by his fiendish disciple Ives, Papa Duke positions the beautiful Mother Vega as the ultimate goddess-queen of his domain. But first, Papa Duke and Ives must destroy everything Mother Vega cares about—including her lover Cassandra
PLANET CARAVAN
COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL
WRITER | ANDREA AMENTA
ARTIST | STEFANO CARDOSELLI
COVER ARTIST | STEFANO CARDOSELLI
INDIVIDUAL | $6.99
FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES
IN-STORE DATE | 4/3/2024
FOC DATE | 3/3/2023
Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete
PLANET CARAVAN graphic novel! Fans of GLADIATOR and DUNE will love this epic sci-fi adventure! In the future, wars are waged over conquest of entire systems and galaxies. Lead by corporations, dominion there is a race to control all mining and farming properties. Jason, a soldier at the mercy of this endless conflict, must do their bidding and fight in these seemingly never-ending wars. As the last survivor of his unit on the surface of an enormous planet, the memory of Grace, his wife, is the only thing that keeps him sane and it is his singular goal to make it back to her. After a long and dangerous journey, he will find a way back to earth and to an awful truth that the war has beaten him there.
ROGUES #2
WRITER | EL TORRES
ARTIST | PABLO M. COLLAR
COVER A | PABLO M. COLLAR
COVER B | PABLO M. COLLAR
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024
FOC DATE | 3/10/2024
Are you ready to witness the Rogues battling against Lovecraftian creatures? Bram and Weasel are back in the mythical city of Gerada with a strange artifact—The Eye of Byatis! And they REALLY want to sell that Eye before it rots! What our héroes don't suspect is that they are about to bring doom down on the city—the arrival of a cosmic horror sent by the Elder Ones!
SHELDORR THE DEFENDER #1
WRITER | TODD KELLEY
ARTIST | SERGIO DE ARCOS
COVER A | SERGIO DE ARCOS
COVER B | JASON FLOWERS
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024
FOC DATE | 3/17/2024
Sheldorr has been the Defender of his home and family for as long as he can remember. But now it's time for Sheldorr to train a new apprentice puppy and she's a pawful!! It's very possible that the Bestest Boy may have bitten off more than he can chew… Enjoy the world premiere first issue of this NON-STOP! series followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume!
SHEPHERD VOL 4 TP THE TETHER
WRITER | ROBERTO XAVIER-VALENTIN MOLINARI, ANDREA LORENZO MOLINARI
ARTIST | JAIME MARTÍNEZ RODRÍGUEZ
COVER ARTIST | LUCA MERLI
FULL COLOR | 134 PAGES | $29.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024
FOC DATE | 3/17/2024
Fans THE CROW and DOCTOR STRANGER will love this amazing series! Two years ago, 16-year-old Val Miller, the son of Lawrence Miller (aka The Shepherd) died tragically. Brutalized by other souls in the afterlife, Val's soul morphed into a vengeful wolf-wraith in order to defend himself. In this terrible form, Val encountered his father. After great suffering and hard-won insights, father and son vowed to help other troubled souls. Yet, despite this weighty mission, Val struggles with deep regret, mourning the life he can never have. In this state of restless wandering, Val encounters monstrous souls that are hunting a solitary young woman. Collects Issues #1-5 of The Tether.
SOULSTREAM COLLECTORS
PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP
WRITER | SAIDA WOOLF
ARTIST | SAIDA WOOLF
COVER ARTIST | SAIDA WOOLF
FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $19.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/3/2024
FOC DATE | 3/3/2024
THIRTEEN ORIGINS VENDAVAL #1
WRITER | IRENE LARA SILVA
ARTIST | JENNIFER CHAVEZ
COVER ARTIST | JENNIFER CHAVEZ
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/3/2024
FOC DATE | 3/3/2024CHISPA: The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers. Victoria "Vicky" Villa dreams of the past, both in her studies and in her literal dreams. The night before her eighteenth birthday, Vicky dreams of a family heirloom with vast power that must be protected from evil, and the next morning she discovers that she now has the ability to protect the stone, wherever it is—she can control the very wind around her. Will Vicky be able to hold on to her important family heirloom, or will La Pesadilla steal it away?
STITCHES #1
MR
WRITER | ANA DAVIS
ARTIST | JAYCEE JAN GERONGA
COVER A | CAMERON PRIOR
COVER B | CAMERON PRIOR
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024
FOC DATE | 3/17/2024
In development with Sony Entertainment! A violent gang of punk bros known as the Stitches defend their rundown trailer park from invading monsters from the Blood World. As the Stitches fight for survival under their maniacal leader Crooks, they prove themselves to be one of the toughest crews around. In doing so, the Stitches earn tons of street cred and the scary attention of Papa Duke—the ruler of Blood World. Part of the Night Of The Cadillacs universe!
THIS LITTLE PIGGY #4
MR
WRITER | SHAWN GABBORIN
ARTIST | CARLOS LÓPEZ
COVER ARTIST | CARLOS LÓPEZ
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024
FOC DATE | 3/17/2024
After stapling pig masks to their faces, Reggie has to hunt down his long-time crush and her family. Coming of age is hard when you're a werewolf. The Hills Have Eyes by way of Ginger Snaps! In this issue, Reggie isn't the only one whose life has changed tonight. Abigail has watched her entire family get slaughtered. And she's finally ready to prove this little piggy has teeth. Unfortunately, another hunter slips into the fray.
TRAKOVI COMPLETE SET
MR
WRITER | ADRIEAN KOLERIC
ARTIST | ADRIEAN KOLERIC
COVER ARTIST | ADRIEAN KOLERIC, DAVE THOMAS
FULL COLOR | 136 PAGES | $28.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024
FOC DATE | 3/17/2024
A Slovenian thug in Edmonton, Canada, tries to put his criminal past behind him, but there are those who know where the bodies are buried who refuse to allow the dead to rest in peace…COMPLETE SET – TRAKOVI 1-5! Allocations may apply.
VANITY #9
MR
WRITER | JURII KIRNEV
ARTIST | NATALIA TSAREVNIKOVA
COVER ARTIST | ANASTASIA KORSUN
FULL COLOR | 42 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024
FOC DATE | 3/17/2024
The oversized final chapter of the biography of Elizabeth Bathory, the most brutal serial killer in history. The chapter tells of her last days, spent imprisoned in a high tower as punishment for her crimes. This chapter draws together the past, present, and future into a single point of no return that reflects the vast cultural legacy the Blood Countess left behind.
VEIL #2
WRITER | EL TORRES
ARTIST | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA
COVER ARTIST | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99
IN-STORE DATE | 4/10/2024
FOC DATE | 3/3/2024
Acclaimed and award-winning artist Gabriel Hernández Walta (The Vision, Phantom Road) and writer El Torres (Roman Ritual, Straitjacket) present their renowned work in a long-awaited edition, remastered and re-lettered! Revisit their horror masterpiece! She has returned to Greenville. Chris Luna, haunted by her own past, navigates the city's shadows. Ghostly echoes surround her, each whisper carrying the weight of the bygone days. Darkness stirs, unseen forces awaken. Brace yourself for a scary tale where Chris confronts both her demons and the restless spirits that dwell within the city's depths.