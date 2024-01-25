Baby Barbarian, Killtown & Loop in Scout Comics' April 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: Baby Barbarian, Killtown, Loop, scout comics

Scout Comics have a bunch of new titles launching in their April 2024 solicits and solicitations. Including the launches of Baby Barbarian, Killtown, Loop, Papa Duke, and more.

AZZA THE BARBED

COMPLETE SET

WRITER | PAT SHAND

ARTIST | RIO BURTON

COVER ARTIST | RIO BURTON

FULL COLOR | 136 PAGES | $28.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/3/2024

FOC DATE | 3/3/2024

Azza was born into a family that, for generations, served in the Obsidian Guard, a military unit of holy warriors. During Azza's Coronation, a magical ceremony that would imbue her with a holy glowing power, something went wrong. Instead of the sacred Obsidian tattoos, she became marred with thorned, black markings and was banished by her people.mNow, Azza lives in solitude guarding a great evil… but when that evil escapes and begins to spread its wicked power, Azza must make a choice: save the people that expelled her or allow her home town to fall to evil. With an emotional, comedic, and awe-inspiring story of empowerment, Azza the Barbed blends fantasy, adventure, mythology, horror, and action in this unforgettable new series. COMPLETE SET – AZZA THE BARBED 1-5! Allocations may apply.

BABY BARBARIAN #1

WRITER | WILLIAM GOSLINE

ARTIST | IGOR WOLSKI

COVER A | IAN WEBSTER

COVER B | TRAVIS HANSON

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/10/2024

FOC DATE | 3/3/2024

When the Berrserk family comes to Lethomme, they encounter a merchant in possession of the Player's Throne, a magical seat that transports whoever sits on it to a Land of Endless Fun and Games. Unable to control his curiosity, one of our barbarians is spirited away to the ruins of Castle Slapdash. The rest of the family follows him, but Castle Slapdash is full of tricks, traps, and monsters! Will the family make it back home to Lethomme? Or will they become the latest victims of the ruin's ghoulish residents? Enjoy the world premiere first issue of this NON-STOP! series followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume!



CISSY VOL 2 #2

WRITER | CHARLES CHESTER

ARTIST | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES

COVER | ALONSO HERNÁN MOLINA GONZALES

FULL COLOR | 42 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024

FOC DATE | 3/10/2024

Chronicles of Narnia meets Ted! Eleven-year-old Gabriel and his LIVING (!) Teddy Bear guides and allies—Brambles and Cissy— have just survived a trap set by The Crying Man with the help of a new friend—a mystical, spectral creature named Twizzle. With Twizzle as a guide, the party continues their pursuit of the kidnapped Maddy. Meanwhile, Ray and Antonio find a mysterious island atop the frozen Orion Sea. The island has gifts for them… but at what cost?

BUSH LEAGUERS COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP

WRITER | SAM FLETCHER, BOB MCKEON

ARTIST | JOE FLOOD

COVER ARTIST | JOE FLOOD, DENNY MINONNE

FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/3/2024

FOC DATE | 3/3/2024

A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! Bush Leaguers is back just in time for the new baseball season! It's the late nineteenth century in New York City, and the Brooklyn Bridegrooms baseball team are down and out like never before. The cranks hate 'em, the team owner wants to 'em them down, and the police want to 'em them up. It's up to sweatshop seamstress turned cross-dressing center fielder, Skip Lapwhistle, to turn her motley crew around. Can she fend off the team owner, escape the long arm of the law, and whip her team into shape or are they history?

GREYLOCK #4

WRITER | ELI SHOCKEY

ARTIST | ATAGUN ILHAN

COVER ARTIST| ATAGUN ILHAN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024

FOC DATE | 3/10/2024

A Spellslinger for hire must choose between survival or revolution as the wealthy use freelancers as pawns in their lcitywide manhunt. Trapped! Greylock and The Mindwitch are hostages in The Tombsman's lair! Greylock must face the demons of his past and make the ultimate choice between survival and defiance.

HAUNTING ON MARS #5

WRITER | ZACH CHAPMAN

ARTIST | RUAIRI COLEMAN

COVER ARTIST | RUAIRI COLEMAN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024

FOC DATE | 3/17/2024

Earth's most dangerous hacker is captured and forced on a suicide mission into a haunted house on Mars! Cass is alive! She's escaped Emmeric's digital hell. But will she ever leave Mars and escape Deschute's wrath?

HOWIE THE HELLHOUND

#5

WRITER | JARED PRESTWIDGE

ARTIST | CARLOS TRIGO

COVER ARTIST | CARLOS TRIGO, SIMON ROBINS

FULL COLOR | 36 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024

FOC DATE | 3/17/2024

A supernatural dramedy about Satan's favorite pet escaping to New York and settling down with a human owner who has plenty of her own metaphorical demons to battle. A struggling actress. A magic dog spawned from hell. When Louise and Howie met by chance on the streets of New York City, neither could have known how much destruction and heartbreak would follow. As darkness falls over Louise, she is given one final chance to make it out alive. The key to her future lies not in the result of a battle between gods and monsters but within herself. Everything concludes in this revelatory final issue!

IMPURE COLLECTORS PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP

WRITER | RALF SINGH

ARTIST | HANNES RADKE

COVER ARTIST | RALF SINGH, HANNES RADKE

FULL COLOR | 122 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/10/2024

FOC DATE | 3/3/2024

A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! When Castor, homeworld to the siblings Nero and Minerva, is destroyed by aliens, they decide to join the dreaded Impure, living weapons who are created by merging elite soldiers with god-like beings. When Minerva unexpectedly betrays her brother and all they ever believed in, it falls to Nero to stop his sister before she reaches the alien alliance. Can he stop her before what she stole can turn the tides of war and spell humanity's downfall?

IMPURE VOL 2 #1

WRITER | RALF SINGH

ARTIST | HANNES RADKE

COVER ARTIST | RALF SINGH, HANNES RADKE

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024

FOC DATE | 3/17/2024

For fans of STAR WARS & DUNE, THE IMPURE returns! Nero and Cali find themselves stranded in a place full of wild beasts with no escape. As the mismatched pair struggles for survival, they uncover ancient secrets, encounter unexpected allies, and face a common enemy. In the end, Nero will answer the all-important question: Is his loyalty to the Cluster as unwavering as he had always believed? Enjoy the world premiere first issue of this NON-STOP! series followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume!

KILLTOWN #1

MR

WRITER | REGINA KIM

ARTIST | ALEXANDRE SANTANA

COVER A | ROB PRIOR

COVER B | TODD SKULL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/10/2024

FOC DATE | 3/3/2024

In development with Sony Entertainment! Full of horror-fueled action, Kill-Town is a spinoff series of the Night of the Cadillacs comic book series from Ex Posse.Street-savvy Min wants to make her mark in the world. However, she feels held back in her role as a money-runner with the Seven Stars Mob, the biggest crime syndicate in Koreatown, Los Angeles. When Min takes things into her own hands to usurp Vince, the notorious Seven Stars mob boss, her plan backfires. Min is shot execution style and left for dead. Full of horror-fueled action!

LOOP #1

MR

WRITER | EL TORRER

ARTIST | RUBEN GIL

COVER A | RUBEN GIL

COVER B | RUBEN GIL

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024

FOC DATE | 3/10/2024

A gripping tale of terror and survival in the aftermath of tragedy. Becky, hiding amidst the horror of a school shooting, fights for her life as friends fall around her. Ellie, a survivor haunted by relentless visions, sees the dead bodies accumulating in the school's dark corridors. In this stark and poignant narrative, 'The Loop' explores the harrowing impact of violence on the living… and the dead.

LUNAR LADIES

COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL

WRITER | OMAR MORALES

ARTIST | JOEL COTEJAR

COVER ARTIST | PAULA GOULART, RENAE DE LIZ

INDIVIDUAL | $6.99

FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES

IN-STORE DATE | 4/3/2024

FOC DATE | 3/3/2023

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete LUNAR LADIES – VOLUME 1 graphic novel (CHAPTER 1-3)! A million years ago, in outer space, a highly-advanced society of women lives under the surface of the moon. Their peaceful way of living is quietly fracturing from the inside, as political ideologies pit the queen of the moon against a geneticist hell bent on usurping the queen's power. The Lunar Ladies is an homage to the public domain character, Moon Girl, complete with Golden Age ray guns and laser rays. Pew-pew! Fans of Buck Rogers and The Rocketeer are sure to enjoy an old-fashioned, sci-fi adventure with the Lunar Ladies.

MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE WITCH TRIALS COMPLETE SET

WRITER | LOUIS SOUTHARD

ARTIST | BUTCH K. MAPA

COVER ARTIST | JULIANNE GRIEPP

FULL COLOR | 136 PAGES | $28.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/10/2024

FOC DATE | 3/3/2024

Midnight Western Theatre returns in this daring prequel to the original series! Before the Woman in Black, there was only Ortensia Thomas: a young girl in a wild west filled with threats both supernatural and all too human. With a new cast of characters and her blackclad destiny looming over her, witness Ortensia like you've never seen her before! COMPLETE SET – MIDNIGHT WESTERN THEATRE WITCH TRIALS 1-5! Allocations may apply.

MITCH #4

WRITER | MAXIM SIMIC

ARTIST | MAXIM SIMIC

COVER ARTIST | MAXIM SIMIC

FULL COLOR | 42 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024

FOC DATE | 3/10/2024

Oversized issue! Fans of HOWARD THE DUCK and HELLBOY will love this series! Mitch as the anthropomorphic lead, juxtaposed to the seemingly realistic world of the late 90s. In this issue, Mitch and Joe discover a "gingerbread house" in a cereal factory. It is a place where all things utterly bizarre meet reality and dimensions collide. But have Mitch and Joe taken heed of their enigmatic dreams? Find out in Mitch, Issue 4!

PAPA DUKE #1

MR

WRITER | AIMEE DELONG

ARTIST | GERSHON VILLAMOR

COVER A | NAOMI GRIFFIN

COVER B | NAOMI GRIFFIN

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024

FOC DATE | 3/10/2024

In development with Sony Entertainment! Papa Duke is the feared ruler of Blood World and the psychopathic leader of the Night of the Cadillac gangs. He is the Thanos of the Night Of The Cadillacs universe! Assisted by his fiendish disciple Ives, Papa Duke positions the beautiful Mother Vega as the ultimate goddess-queen of his domain. But first, Papa Duke and Ives must destroy everything Mother Vega cares about—including her lover Cassandra

PLANET CARAVAN

COMIC TAG INDVIDUAL

WRITER | ANDREA AMENTA

ARTIST | STEFANO CARDOSELLI

COVER ARTIST | STEFANO CARDOSELLI

INDIVIDUAL | $6.99

FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES

IN-STORE DATE | 4/3/2024

FOC DATE | 3/3/2023

Making digital comics collectible! This plastic collectible card that contains a PDF of the complete

PLANET CARAVAN graphic novel! Fans of GLADIATOR and DUNE will love this epic sci-fi adventure! In the future, wars are waged over conquest of entire systems and galaxies. Lead by corporations, dominion there is a race to control all mining and farming properties. Jason, a soldier at the mercy of this endless conflict, must do their bidding and fight in these seemingly never-ending wars. As the last survivor of his unit on the surface of an enormous planet, the memory of Grace, his wife, is the only thing that keeps him sane and it is his singular goal to make it back to her. After a long and dangerous journey, he will find a way back to earth and to an awful truth that the war has beaten him there.

ROGUES #2

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | PABLO M. COLLAR

COVER A | PABLO M. COLLAR

COVER B | PABLO M. COLLAR

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/17/2024

FOC DATE | 3/10/2024

Are you ready to witness the Rogues battling against Lovecraftian creatures? Bram and Weasel are back in the mythical city of Gerada with a strange artifact—The Eye of Byatis! And they REALLY want to sell that Eye before it rots! What our héroes don't suspect is that they are about to bring doom down on the city—the arrival of a cosmic horror sent by the Elder Ones!

SHELDORR THE DEFENDER #1

WRITER | TODD KELLEY

ARTIST | SERGIO DE ARCOS

COVER A | SERGIO DE ARCOS

COVER B | JASON FLOWERS

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024

FOC DATE | 3/17/2024

Sheldorr has been the Defender of his home and family for as long as he can remember. But now it's time for Sheldorr to train a new apprentice puppy and she's a pawful!! It's very possible that the Bestest Boy may have bitten off more than he can chew… Enjoy the world premiere first issue of this NON-STOP! series followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume!

SHEPHERD VOL 4 TP THE TETHER

WRITER | ROBERTO XAVIER-VALENTIN MOLINARI, ANDREA LORENZO MOLINARI

ARTIST | JAIME MARTÍNEZ RODRÍGUEZ

COVER ARTIST | LUCA MERLI

FULL COLOR | 134 PAGES | $29.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024

FOC DATE | 3/17/2024

Fans THE CROW and DOCTOR STRANGER will love this amazing series! Two years ago, 16-year-old Val Miller, the son of Lawrence Miller (aka The Shepherd) died tragically. Brutalized by other souls in the afterlife, Val's soul morphed into a vengeful wolf-wraith in order to defend himself. In this terrible form, Val encountered his father. After great suffering and hard-won insights, father and son vowed to help other troubled souls. Yet, despite this weighty mission, Val struggles with deep regret, mourning the life he can never have. In this state of restless wandering, Val encounters monstrous souls that are hunting a solitary young woman. Collects Issues #1-5 of The Tether.

SOULSTREAM COLLECTORS

PACK #1 AND COMPLETE TP

WRITER | SAIDA WOOLF

ARTIST | SAIDA WOOLF

COVER ARTIST | SAIDA WOOLF

FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/3/2024

FOC DATE | 3/3/2024

A NONSTOP collector's pack! This beautifully designed hangable package (measures 8.5 x 12.75) includes a collectible first issue (bagged and boarded) and the complete trade paperback! When Castor, homeworld to the siblings Nero and Minerva, is destroyed by aliens, they decide to join the dreaded Impure, living weapons who are created by merging elite soldiers with god-like beings. When Minerva unexpectedly betrays her brother and all they ever believed in, it falls to Nero to stop his sister before she reaches the alien alliance. Can he stop her before what she stole can turn the tides of war and spell humanity's downfall?

THIRTEEN ORIGINS VENDAVAL #1

WRITER | IRENE LARA SILVA

ARTIST | JENNIFER CHAVEZ

COVER ARTIST | JENNIFER CHAVEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/3/2024

FOC DATE | 3/3/2024CHISPA: The Thirteen Origins is a series of one-shot origin stories for the members of The Thirteen, a group of Mexicans and Mexican Americans who discover they are chispas, able to wield impossible powers. Victoria "Vicky" Villa dreams of the past, both in her studies and in her literal dreams. The night before her eighteenth birthday, Vicky dreams of a family heirloom with vast power that must be protected from evil, and the next morning she discovers that she now has the ability to protect the stone, wherever it is—she can control the very wind around her. Will Vicky be able to hold on to her important family heirloom, or will La Pesadilla steal it away?

STITCHES #1

MR

WRITER | ANA DAVIS

ARTIST | JAYCEE JAN GERONGA

COVER A | CAMERON PRIOR

COVER B | CAMERON PRIOR

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024

FOC DATE | 3/17/2024

In development with Sony Entertainment! A violent gang of punk bros known as the Stitches defend their rundown trailer park from invading monsters from the Blood World. As the Stitches fight for survival under their maniacal leader Crooks, they prove themselves to be one of the toughest crews around. In doing so, the Stitches earn tons of street cred and the scary attention of Papa Duke—the ruler of Blood World. Part of the Night Of The Cadillacs universe!

THIS LITTLE PIGGY #4

MR

WRITER | SHAWN GABBORIN

ARTIST | CARLOS LÓPEZ

COVER ARTIST | CARLOS LÓPEZ

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024

FOC DATE | 3/17/2024

After stapling pig masks to their faces, Reggie has to hunt down his long-time crush and her family. Coming of age is hard when you're a werewolf. The Hills Have Eyes by way of Ginger Snaps! In this issue, Reggie isn't the only one whose life has changed tonight. Abigail has watched her entire family get slaughtered. And she's finally ready to prove this little piggy has teeth. Unfortunately, another hunter slips into the fray.

TRAKOVI COMPLETE SET

MR

WRITER | ADRIEAN KOLERIC

ARTIST | ADRIEAN KOLERIC

COVER ARTIST | ADRIEAN KOLERIC, DAVE THOMAS

FULL COLOR | 136 PAGES | $28.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024

FOC DATE | 3/17/2024

A Slovenian thug in Edmonton, Canada, tries to put his criminal past behind him, but there are those who know where the bodies are buried who refuse to allow the dead to rest in peace…COMPLETE SET – TRAKOVI 1-5! Allocations may apply.

VANITY #9

MR

WRITER | JURII KIRNEV

ARTIST | NATALIA TSAREVNIKOVA

COVER ARTIST | ANASTASIA KORSUN

FULL COLOR | 42 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/24/2024

FOC DATE | 3/17/2024

The oversized final chapter of the biography of Elizabeth Bathory, the most brutal serial killer in history. The chapter tells of her last days, spent imprisoned in a high tower as punishment for her crimes. This chapter draws together the past, present, and future into a single point of no return that reflects the vast cultural legacy the Blood Countess left behind.

VEIL #2

WRITER | EL TORRES

ARTIST | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

COVER ARTIST | GABRIEL HERNANDEZ WALTA

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE | 4/10/2024

FOC DATE | 3/3/2024

Acclaimed and award-winning artist Gabriel Hernández Walta (The Vision, Phantom Road) and writer El Torres (Roman Ritual, Straitjacket) present their renowned work in a long-awaited edition, remastered and re-lettered! Revisit their horror masterpiece! She has returned to Greenville. Chris Luna, haunted by her own past, navigates the city's shadows. Ghostly echoes surround her, each whisper carrying the weight of the bygone days. Darkness stirs, unseen forces awaken. Brace yourself for a scary tale where Chris confronts both her demons and the restless spirits that dwell within the city's depths.

