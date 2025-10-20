Posted in: Boom, Comics, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Valiant | Tagged: kickstarter, rian hughes

Back Rian Hughes' Typeractive Kickstarter And He'll Design You A Logo

Back Rian Hughes' Typeractive Kickstarter and he'll design you a new logo, or a new font

Article Summary Rian Hughes launches Typeractive, a 600-page book showcasing every Device Fonts typeface ever released

Backers get their name in the book and access to exclusive font bundles and a free sampler font

Pledge £600 to have Rian Hughes design a custom logo for your brand or business at a bargain rate

Top backers can commission their own custom font, professionally designed in OpenType format

Rian Hughes is a Renaissance Man of graphic design, illustration, novelist, comics artist and designer of type. He created the Forbidden Planet logo, fixed the Marvel logo, and has created more comic book logos and imprint designs than anyone else.

This year, his imprint Device Fonts is thirty years old, and he is using Kickstarter to launch Typeractive, a book collecting every font Device has ever released, and more besides. These include pop culture fonts inspired by Rian's work for DC and Marvel, to eclectic '50s and '60s revivals and workhorse sans. 300 typefaces in more than 2000 weights and styles, and that recently turned up to his surpise in Wallace And Gromit. Typeractive is a 600-page hardback, showcasing complete glyph sets, specially-designed type specimens, notes on process and background research, and hundreds of examples of type in use. And naturally, of course, the book will be designed with as much care as Rian Hughes does with everything else.

Also everyone who backs the project, even at just £1, will get their name in the thank-you page of the book, and the opportunity to download a free sampler font created specially for this Kickstarter. Those who back the Typeractive Classic bundle at £55 will also get five fonts of their choice, as standard for one desktop user, worth £145. Those who back the Typeractive Deluxe bundle at £95 will get any ten fonts, worth £290. And all fonts are available to preview at www.devicefonts.co.uk.

And here are the big ones. Back the book at £600 and Rian will design a custom logo for your brand, business, or project. That is a ridiculous bargain. It includes up to three initial concepts, two rounds of adjustments, and one final delivered vector file. Businesses would be used to paying many multiples of this for such an offering.

And the biggest one, back the book at £3000 and get your own font, designed by Rian to your brief, including upper and lower case, numerals and punctuation, delivered in Open Type (otf) format. I get the feeling that he may have undercharged for this, and a few folk are going to take advantage. The Kickstarter has just started with £4626 pledged against a £1500 goal from 52 backers with 31 days to go. One person has gone for the logo already…

