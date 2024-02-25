Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: May 2024, nyobi

Bad Girl Nyobi Has An Outbreak In Antarctic Press' May 2024 Solicits

Larry Higgins and Juan Antonio Ontivero bring back bad girl character Nyobi for Nyobi Outbreak #1 in Antarctic Press's May 2024 solicits.

Larry Higgins and Juan Antonio Ontivero bring back bad girl character Nyobi for Nyobi Outbreak #1 in Antarctic Press's May 2024 solicits and solicitations, as well as Francisco Balbuena and Maximo Montero's Freakier Than Normal #1 in which Mia becomes her own video game superhero.

NYOBI OUTBREAK #1 (OF 5) CVR A JUAN ANTONIO ONTIVEROS

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAR241303

MAR241304 – NYOBI OUTBREAK #1 (OF 5) CVR B BEN DUNN

MAR241305 – NYOBI OUTBREAK #1 (OF 5) CVR C PAUL GREEN

(W) Larry Higgins (A) Juan Antonio Ontivero

BOLD BAD-GIRL ACTION! SERIOUS SOCIAL ISSUES! A new virus has emerged, one that has the ability to create new variants of the superpowered beings known as G-noms. This complex situation just adds to the fire of protests surrounding G-nom rights in the face of oppression. Nyobi is thrust into the mix as she questions if she is on the right side.

In Shops: May 29, 2024

FREAKIER THAN NORMAL #1 (OF 4)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAR241311

(W) Francisco Balbuena (A / CA) Maximo Montero

DIGITAL DREAMS VS. ANALOG REALITY!

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR!

Mia had long wondered what she'd do if she were a video game superhero, and then a strange meteor shower grants her wish. But every hero has their villains, and the ones Mia and her friends will face may turn her dream come true into a digital nightmare!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

TOMORROW GIRL #6

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAR241306

(W) Ben Dunn, David Furr (A / CA) Ben Dunn

SUPERVERSE TITLE!

SUPER-ALLY GONE ROGUE?

AMERICAN MANGA SUPERHERO!

(David Furr, Ben Dunn): Tomorrow Girl and her allies continue their fight against Crimson Scorpion, who seems to have gone rogue. (Baalta, Rocio Perez): Tomorrow Girl's vacation is rudely interrupted when an Atlantean prince challenges her!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

TOMORROW GIRL TP VOL 01

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAR241307

(W) Ben Dunn (A) Ben Dunn (CA) Carlo Barberi

SUPERVERSE TITLE!

AMERICAN MANGA SUPERHERO!

Collects Tomorrow Girl #1-3

Ninja High School's high-flying heroine is ready to move out of her small town and into the big time with her own collection of adventures! Set fight through a sizzling septet of stories, as the dynamic damsel travels around the world, to other dimensions, and even to the Moon in her pursuit of truth, justice, and maybe a little normal, everyday life!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

EXCITING COMICS #44

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAR241308

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Diego Albuquerque, Nestor Redulla Jr

SUPER-SIZE SUPERHEROINE VS. SINISTER SUPERHUMANS!

HOLY WARRIOR VS. DEMONS!

MONSTER VS. ALIENS!

"Demon Hunter Raven" (Nicholas Mueller), "Fatgirl, Pt. 3" (John Rhodes, Joseph Olesco), "Killinger" (Fred Sosa)

"Demon Hunter Raven" (Nicholas Mueller): As host of the Light Stone, Adam becomes Lighting Raven, a demon hunter in the paramilitary organization of the church known as the Order. "Fatgirl, Pt. 3" (John Rhodes, Joseph Olesco): Fatgirl (currently falling to her death) is determined to save Paradise City from the Hyprids and the Coalition, no matter the cost! She just needs a little help from a friend! "Killinger" (Fred Sosa): The monster known as Killinger battles an alien invasion.

In Shops: May 29, 2024

FANTASY COMICS #9

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAR241309

(W) Rod Espinoza (A) Rod Espinosa (CA) Brian Denham

SEASON FINALE!

CLASSIC CASTLE-CRAWLING CAMPAIGN!

FANTASY HEROES FACING ALL-TOO-REAL DANGER!

Clariette and her fellow adventurers find an old castle with a rumored treasure, where they encounter a monster protecting it.

In Shops: May 29, 2024

GOLD DIGGER WAR MISTRESS OF MARS #2 (OF 4) (MR)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAR241310

(W) Fred Perry (A / CA) Fred Perry

IN THE GRAND TRA-DEN-TION OF RICHARD CORBEN!

FULL-FRONTAL ASSAULT WRESTLING ON ANOTHER WORLD!

ADULTS ONLY

Trapped in the brutal heat of the Marzian desert, Britanny and Ayane push forward in their pursuit of Keldoor, the only one who can get them back home to Earth. But Keldoor has plans for his newly acquired cosmic might: He has a planet to conquer! Starting with the hapless residents of a mysterious skull-grey tower!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

ROUTE 666 HOODIE SM

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAR241312

(A) Brian Denham

THERE'S SOMETHING GREAT IN THIS NEIGHBOR-HOODIE!

BUSTIN' THIS OUT FEELS GOOD!

Are you troubled by strange choices in the middle of your closet? Do you experience feelings of dread in choosing what to wear? If the answer is yes, then don't wait another minute! Even when there's something weird in the neighborhood, just put this on, and you'll look good!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

ROUTE 666 HOODIE MED

ROUTE 666 HOODIE LG

ROUTE 666 HOODIE XL

ROUTE 666 HOODIE 2XL

ROUTE 666 HOODIE 3XL

JUNGLE COMICS #27

ANTARCTIC PRESS

MAR241318

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Alex Genaro

CLASSIC JUNGLE BEAUTY ADVENTURES FROM ITALY AND BRAZIL!

POWERFUL BEAUTIES RULE THE WILD!

"Valkiria:" (Alex Mir, Alex Genaro): Valk ria, the savage sensation from Brazil, drives her enemies before her in "Eyes of Crystal" by Alex Genaro and Alex Mir! Stephen Died and Steven Ross's "Kyla: The Goddess Who Walks the Earth" returns! Plus more classic Euro thrills with "The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord" by Giuseppe Pederiali and Roberto Renzi!

In Shops: May 29, 2024

