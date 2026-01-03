Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics | Tagged: adam pollina, Project Goat

Bad Idea Comics Announces Project: Goat by Adam Pollina For 2026

Bad Idea Comics announces a new comic for 2026, teasing Project: Goat by Adam Pollina

Article Summary Bad Idea Comics teases Project: Goat, a new horror series by Adam Pollina set for release in 2026

Adam Pollina, known for X-Force and Fallen World, returns to Bad Idea with fresh character designs

The publisher is known for wild stunts, limited print runs, and bold genre storytelling

Speculation rises on Project: Goat’s creative team and links to Valiant’s iconic comic goat

Bad Idea celebrated 2026, teasing a new series for the year, Project: Goat. Telling us "Today, as a New Year's treat, we're giving you an unprecedented early look at another must-read series coming in 2026. Prepare to be introduced to the new face of horror with… Project: GOAT!" with character designs by former X-Force artist and Bad Idea creator Adam Pollina. "But who are the other creative powerhouses behind this mysterious new project? And when will you be able to get your hooves on a copy? Will Project: GOAT be the Greatest Horror Series of All Time? Stay tuned, more will be revealed very soon. This is just a taste of what's to come in 2026. We can't wait to show you what else we have cooking."

Adam Pollina is a comic book creator and illustrator best known for his work over thirty years on Marvel Comics' X-Force and Rise of Apocalypse, Angel: Revelation at IDW, Charlemagne at Defiant, Rai and Fallen World at Valiant, Loose Cannon and Big Daddy Danger at DC Comics, and then Pyrate Queen from Bad Idea Comics. He came back to comics with something called EY3K0N, which launched with big names and a big NFT launch on Kickstarter. Well, now he's back at Bad Idea… with Project Goat.

Notably, Valiant Entertainment, before Dinesh Shamdasani of Bad Idea got to it, also featured a goat as a sidekick character to Quantum and Woody by Christopher Priest and MD Bright, which spun off into its own character. And popped up occasionally during Shamdasani's Valiant era. Might this be a way to bring back that goat under his purview once more?

Bad Idea Comics was founded in 2019 by former Valiant Entertainment executives, including Dinesh Shamdasani, Warren Simons, Hunter Gorinson, Atom Freeman, and Joshua Johns, although some have since moved on. The company specialises in high-concept, grindhouse-style stories, over-the-top action, horror, sci-fi, and absurd adventures with a '90s edge. Their signature "bad ideas" include limited print runs with no reprints (originally), no variant covers (mostly), no digital editions (initially), and no trade paperbacks/collections (until recently), as well as direct distribution to a select list of comic shops (until Lunar). Strict rules for retailers, like one copy per customer, mandatory prominent displays, a ban on increasing prices, have run repeated gimmicky promotions and stunts that have polarised the comics community – some love the exclusivity and collector appeal, while others criticise it as elitist or disruptive. Notable titles include ENIAC Tankers, Pyrate Queen, Hero Trade, Planet Death, Ordained, Save Now, Survive, Cul-De-Sac, Hank Howard, Pizza Detective, and They're All Terrible. As of early 2026, they're actively releasing new issues with Save Now, Survive, Ordained and Hank Howard.

