Is Adam Pollina Behind New Comic Book NFT Company EY3K0N?

In a previous NFTWatch, Bleeding Cool highlighted a new comic book NFT company called EY3K0N – presumably pronounced "Icon". Which promised the following;

GALLERY – LIVE Discover a universe of iconic characters in the interactive gallery. From future-fashion to cyber- enhancement trends. Find your EY3KON.

RADIO – In Progress. Tune in to S0N1C SOUNDS RADIO for an in-world audio experience. Keep an ear out for news, clues, updates, AMA's, exclusive DJ sets and a mashup of future sounds.

GAME – In Design. We're bringing together some of the world's top creative minds to reimagine the future of immersive storytelling. Surprises in store. Keep an EY3 out for the breadcrumbs.

DROPS – Ongoing. NFT holders can expect exclusive access to original comics, one-of-a-kind artist originals and other limited edition content.

FASHION/Collabs – In Design. The EY3KON Community can look forward to sporting iconic pieces via limited edition swag and streetwear drops.

EVENTS – Cooking. Become an EY3KON, literally. With a background in creating groundbreaking festivals and immersive experiences, you know it's going to kick off. VEY3P's only.

ON SCREEN – Dreaming big. Our big vision is to explore a whole new sub-genre of entertainment, an interactive experience that pours onto the big screen. Get in at the start.

And indeed, the Gallery is live. With images such as these. Because one thing is clear, this is the work of Adam Pollina.

Adam Pollina is a comic book creator and illustrator best known for his work on Marvel Comics' X-Force, Rise of Apocalypse, Angel: Revelation at IDW, Charlemagne at Defiant, Rai and Fallen World at Valiant, Loose Cannon and Big Daddy Danger at DC Comics, and recently Pyrate Queen from Bad Idea Comics. And looks like he is the main creative face for EY3K0N.. who else will be joining him?

Slammed by some for being environmentally damaging Ponzi schemes for money launderers and corporate thieves preying on people overspending for nothing more than unreliable links, more comic book artists are looking at non-fungible tokens as a way to survive current financial concerns and replace the original art market as more turn to digital comics creation rather than pen and ink. While comic book publishers send out legal letters because they want to do NFTs themselves and we may be getting the seventies' fight over original artwork all over again