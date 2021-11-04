Bad Idea Comics Asks Readers To Swap Pins For Rocks

Bad Idea Comics has issued First Customer Pins at comic book stores for the first person to buy a launch issue of a comic book at every store that stocks the books. With vague half-promises that they might be worth something at some point, if traded in for the right thing at the right time. Recently Bad Idea launched two new comic books soled for First Customer Pin owners, though some struggled as to whether they should trade in their pins for the comics in question, or hold out for a better deal.

Well, now Bad Idea Comics has given the second offer. And, well, I expect people wish they had gone for the first one now. Because owners of First Customer Pins can now trade them in for rocks.

Today, we're announcing that the second BAD IDEA First Customer Pin opportunity is:

ONE ALL-NATURAL, PIN-EXCLUSIVE, POSSIBLY BAD IDEA BRANDED ROCK.

Redemption Instructions:

If you have a First Customer Pin, you may redeem one rock (also probably mucho ridicule) from BAD IDEA. To redeem your rock, simply send us your First Customer Pin, a check or money order (made out to Cincinnati Kid LLC) for $9.99 to cover shipping and handling ($29.99 each if you are international) and the following information:

– Full Name

– Full Address (this is where we will send your rock)

– E-mail address

– Phone number

to this address:

Bad Idea

5455 S Fort Apache Rd

Suite 108-154

Las Vegas, NV 89148-6416

All redemptions must be postmarked by or before November 30th. That's one month.

Please allow up to 6-12 weeks to receive your rock.

Again, checks and money orders need be made payable to "Cincinnati Kid LLC". Any made in error will be rejected. Sender may or may not be notified of the error prior to the redemption deadline.

Be vigilant when providing your contact details. We will not be chasing redemptees if there are errors or omissions. Make sure to provide your full address including your street address, your apartment, suite, unit, building, floor etc., your city, state, zip and country.

Remember that obtaining your First Customer Pin exclusive rock with your First Customer Pin will mean forfeiting the pin and potentially missing out on all the upcoming First Customer Pin opportunities. Unless, of course, you manage secure new ones!

If you have yet to secure a First Customer Pin, both REFUSE x LAST RESORTS and ODINN'S EYE #1 will release First Customer Pins in conjunction with the comics. Both are in stores December 1st. Good luck.

Lastly, you may be thinking, why? Why are you doing this BAD IDEA? Simple. We're training you. Training the BAD IDEA faithful to ignore what's at the end of the rainbow. To enjoy the journey. Don't worry about what you're pre-ordering or what you're redeeming for. Just pre-order. Just redeem. Blindly. Always.

Remember, the BAD IDEA way also means no variants, no trades, no digital, select stores, perennially available Not First Printings and no more than approximately two comics a month – just monthly comics, sold in comic book shops. Goodbye, troubles. Hello, BAD IDEA SIMPLICITY™.