Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Hank Howard, MEGALITH, tankers

Bad Idea Comics Full June 2026 Solicits With Tankers Vs Ancient Aliens

Bad Idea Comics' Full June 2026 solicits launch Tankers Vs Ancient Aliens #1, as well as more Megalith, The Hab and Hank Howard

Article Summary Bad Idea's June 2026 solicits debut Tankers vs Ancient Aliens #1, a new action-packed sci-fi series.

More adventures continue in Megalith #2, with a cosmic threat marching towards Washington, DC.

HAB #3 escalates its horror as a deadly bio-agent spreads chaos through a trapped facility's survivors.

Hank Howard: Pizza Detective concludes with a murder mystery set amid a Florida pizza chain scandal.

Bad Idea's June 2026 solicits and solicitations include the launch of Tankers vs Ancient Aliens #1, a sequel to the original Tankers, by Robert Venditti, Tomas Giorello and Trevor Hairsine, as well as more Megalith, Hank Howard and The Hab…

TANKERS VS ANCIENT ALIENS #1 (OF 4) CVR A LEWIS LAROSA

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Tomas Giorello, Trevor Hairsine (CA) Lewis LaRosa

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78) joins forces with visionary artist Tomas Giorello (PLANET DEATH), industry powerhouse Trevor Hairsine (DCEASED), and a battalion of comic all-stars for a bone-crushing action blockbuster. The Tankers were sent back 65 million years into the past with a simple mission. To use their weaponized mech-suits to divert the asteroid that annihilated the dinosaurs and buy a little more time before extinction – and a lot more future oil reserves. But deep in Earth's prehistoric past, something far deadlier than dinosaurs lies in wait. A species of star-faring, super-advanced ancient aliens! Battle-hardened by millennia of galaxy-spanning civil war, the ancient aliens have come to Earth armed to the teeth and ready to unleash the most fearsome arsenal unknown to man. Now the Tankers must wage an all-out war against ancient aliens and monstrous super-dinosaurs alike if they hope to fight their way back to a future worth saving!

$5.99 6/10/2026

TANKERS TP

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Juan Jose Ryp (CA) Lewis LaRosa

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, ORDAINED) joins forces with superstar artist Juan Jose Ryp (WOLVERINE) to deliver an epic action-adventure extravaganza in this brand-new, bone-crushing collection. Texas based Greenleaf Oil has discovered that the world only has 50 years of oil left. Which means Greenleaf only has 50 years of profit left. But their enterprising CEO has a harebrained scheme to change history. Using time-travel technology they will send a team of mercenaries armed with weaponized mech suits — aka TANKERS — back to the end of the Cretaceous Period and deflect the asteroid that hit the Earth and killed all the dinosaurs. Just a small deflection though, they aim to have it make one more orbit around the solar system before impact. More time means more dinosaurs are born which means more oil in the present which means more profits for Greenleaf. This, of course, is a horrible plan and it goes horribly wrong. The Tankers return to Earth to find the planet overrun by primeval jungle and gigantic hyper-evolved dinosaurs. The Tankers must fight off these modern super-dinosaurs to once again return to the past and fix their mistake.

$19.99 6/10/2026

OLYMPUS SAGA MEGALITH #2 (OF 4) CVR A LEWIS LAROSA

(W) Matt Kindt (A/CA) Lewis LaRosa

New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (BRZRKR, THE HERO TRADE) and master illustrator Lewis LaRosa (PUNISHER MAX, BLOODSHOT) raise the stakes in the next issue of their explosive cosmic odyssey of unparalleled scope and artistry. CODENAME OLYMPUS is on the move! The deep space mecha-robot that razed half of Baltimore marches towards Washington, DC leaving death and destruction in its wake. Nuclear-armed fighter jets stand by, awaiting instructions to take out Olympus…and what's left of the city. Locked inside the towering megalith, Baltimore beat cop Jack Casey and the last survivors of an elite government breach team are all that stand between the city and nuclear annihilation. Facing down savage, otherworldly predators and a brutal barrage of deadly tests, the team must scale miles of harsh terrain in a hostile alien world to reach the head, and destroy Olympus from the inside. With minutes before launch and countless lives on the line, the clock is ticking. Because Olympus is only the beginning–and a second, far larger monolith is hurtling towards Earth.

$5.99 6/17/2026

HAB #3 (OF 5) CVR A CHARLIE ADLARD

(W) Joshua Dysart (A) David Lapham, Bill Sienkiewicz (CA) Charlie Adlard

Eisner-nominated writer Joshua Dysart (UNKNOWN SOLDIER) and Eisner Award-winning artists David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS) and Bill Sienkiewicz's (NEW MUTANTS) tighten the noose in the next terrifying chapter of their groundbreaking horror tour-de-force. A deadly biological agent is ripping through The Hab. It's in the drinking water, it's in the plumbing, and now, it's infiltrated the ventilation system and gone airborne. The infected are faced with gut-wrenching hallucinations driving them to violence, murder–even suicide. Dr. Farooqi has administered antipsychotics to the few survivors, but its effects are temporary. The remaining crew's only chance at survival is to stop the spread and find a cure. A retrieval team must blast their way into the ancient freshwater vault buried beneath The Hab, sample the contaminated water source, and hope their hi-tech containment suits hold out long enough to burn the rest. But deep within the spore-choked dark, amongst swarms of infected bats and the corpses of the former construction crew entombed within concrete walls, the team will find that nothing in The Hab stays buried for long.

$5.99 6/17/2026

HANK HOWARD PIZZA DETECTIVE A SLICE OF LIFE #2 (OF 2) CVR A DAVID LAPHAM

(W) Robert Venditti (A/CA) David Lapham

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, PLANET DEATH) and world-renowned comics legend, David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS, THE HERO TRADE), hit the accelerator in the explosive finale to their two-part, high-stakes action extravaganza. While Detective Hank Howard was busy getting hot and heavy with an old flame, Big Caligula customer George Horvath's body grew colder than day-old pizza. Now, South Florida's favorite regional pizza chain is under fire, assailed by wrongful death accusations from the grieving widow he left behind. But something smells fishy, and it's not the anchovies. Hank knows Horvath was murdered by someone looking to get their palm greased and he's out to prove it. Locked in a deadly game of cat and mouse, Hank must brave a den of thieves – The Gasparilla Pirate Festival – to hunt down the killer and bring them to justice. But he better stay frosty because someone's packing heat and this festival promised fireworks.

$5.99 6/10/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!