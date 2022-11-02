Bad Idea Comics Launch $1000 Fan of The Year Competition

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. The new rebranding of Bad Idea Comics as Bad Idea Two: Part One goes on wide general sale today with the release of Escape From Wyoming #1 and Orc Island #1, in the 200+ destination comic book stores around the world. They then intend to have a new comic out every week until the 8th of February. Which is four times as many as Valiant. Just saying.

The first customer in each shop will get the First Customer Pins, to be redeemed for future deals, experiences, stickers or rocks. But everyone can play their Bad Idea Weekly Fan Cup promotion, also launched today. Players can build up points every week, on Wednesday with New Release Challenges and on Monday, Thursday and Saturday in their Instant-Win Challenges. The first New Release Day challenges are as follows:

Selfie Time! Take a selfie with ESCAPE FROM WYOMING #1 and post it on Twitter or Instagram. Must use the hashtag #BadIdeaFanCup and tag @badideahello. Must post by midnight PST on Wednesday. (Reward: 1 point)

Selfie Time! Take a different selfie with ORC ISLAND #1 and post it on Twitter or Instagram. Must use the hashtag #BadIdeaFanCup and tag @badideahello. Must post by midnight PST on Wednesday. (Reward: 1 point)

Costume Party! Celebrate ESCAPE FROM WYOMING #1 by dressing up like a cowboy or an intergalactic alien. Take a selfie and post it on Twitter or Instagram. Must use the hashtag #BadIdeaFanCup and tag @badideahello. Must post by midnight PST on Wednesday. (Reward: 1 point)

So that's three points to be won today. Will you do it? Will I? Anyone have a Stetson handy?. Instant Win Challenges, as well as winning points towards Fan Cup, winners will receive a copy of that week's Bad Idea comic's B-Side story as a standalone comic book.

Every Monday: Employee of the Week! Nominate your favourite comic book store employee on Instagram or Twitter by posting a photo with them. Use the hashtag #BadIdeaFanCup and tag @badideahello. We'll pick one entry (and one employee) to each instantly win a copy of that week's BAD IDEA B-Side as a standalone comic book.

Every Thursday: Review copy! BAD IDEA is rewarding fans who are reviewing this week's book. Post a review of the new book on Instagram or Twitter. Use the hashtag #BadIdeaFanCup and tag @badideahello. We'll select 5 reviews to instantly win a copy of that week's BAD IDEA B-Side as a standalone comic book.

Every Saturday: World's Best Store! Nominate your favorite BAD IDEA Destination Store by posting photos and telling us why your store is the best on Instagram or Twitter. For best results post up to 4 pictures of the interesting or unique features from your store. Use the hashtag #BadIdeaFanCup and tag @badideahello. We'll pick one entry (and one store) to each instantly win a copy of that week's BAD IDEA B-Side as a standalone comic book.

At the end of the day, Bad Idea will tally up the points successfully earned and a leaderboard will be posted and updated every Friday. By February 8th, the players with the most points will be awarded big prizes. Maybe it will be to stroke Dinesh Shamdasani and Atom! Freeman's heads? Not quite.

Bad Idea Comics Grand prize (1 winner):

The player with the most points at the end of the final week will be declared the BAD IDEA Weekly Fan Cup winner and receive:

You are officially the BAD IDEA FAN OF THE YEAR.

BAD IDEA staff and creators will fly to you and hold a coronation crowning you, at your local BAD IDEA Destination Store.

You will be adorned with a BAD IDEA crown, cloak and scepter. All yours to keep.

We will throw a coronation after-party for you, your friends, the customers, and staff at your local BAD IDEA Destination Store.

You will be awarded a check (oversized, of course) for $1,000 to spend at your local BAD IDEA Destination Store.

Your local BAD IDEA Destination Store and their staff will also be awarded cash prizes.

You will be included in the BAD IDEA Company masthead as BAD IDEA FAN OF THE YEAR.

We will hold a private BAD IDEA comic signing just for you and your collection.

You will receive a massive gold BAD IDEA Weekly Fan Cup grand prize trophy cup engraved with your name and filled with BAD IDEA swag and goodies.

You will receive complete set of all 15 BAD IDEA instant-win comics.

You get a BAD IDEA Television Vinyl Art Toy.

You get a BAD IDEA Fan Cup exclusive hat.

Bad Idea Comics First prize (5 winners):

The players with the 2nd most through the 5th most points will each win:

A gold BAD IDEA Weekly Fan Cup winners medal.

A BAD IDEA Television Vinyl Art Toy.

A near complete set of 12 of the 15 BAD IDEA instant-win comics.

A BAD IDEA Fan Cup exclusive hat.

Bad Idea Second prize (10 winners):

The players with the 6th most through the 15th most points will each win:

A silver BAD IDEA Weekly Fan Cup winners medal.

A BAD IDEA Fan Cup exclusive hat.

10 of the 15 BAD IDEA instant-win comics.

Bad Idea Third prize (15 winners):

The players with the 16th most through the 30th most points will each win:

A bronze BAD IDEA Weekly Fan Cup winners medal.

6 of the 15 BAD IDEA instant-win comics.

Bad Idea Fourth prize (30 winners):

The players with the 31st most through the 60th most points will each win:

A BAD IDEA Weekly Fan Cup winners ribbon.

1 BAD IDEA instant-win comic.