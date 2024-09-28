Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: derek kolstad, Planet Death

Bad Idea Give Planet Death SDCC Exclusive Away To Everyone

After Baltimore Comic Con 100 Edition goveaways, Bad Idea gives Planet Death SDCC Exclusive away to everyone

Copies of the Baltimore Comic Con exclusive 100 editions of three Bad Idea comics, each with one hundred individual different covers, were given away at the show after recipients went through various hoops as usual. And as usual, people have been selling them on eBay, with Planet Death #1 100 Edition going for over $200, Survive #1 100 Edition for $150 and Ordained #1 going for $50.

In the wake of this, Bad Idea is now giving away a digital copy of the San Diego Comic Con Exclusive Preview of Planet Death #1 (you know, the thing the originally said they would never do) with previews of all their upcoming titles, ahead of New York Comic Con.

"Dearest BAD IDEA reader, "We'd like to say thank you for all your undying support and fervent interest in our books by giving you a FREE digital copy of PLANET DEATH: San Diego Comic-Con Edition. "This is a sneak preview of the monumental new comic event from blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad (JOHN WICK motion picture franchise), New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, GREEN LANTERN) and visionary artist Tomás Giorello (STAR WARS, CONAN) and it's yours for the reading! "Inside you will also find interviews, teasers and previews from the upcoming slate of comics including ORDAINED, SURVIVE, CUL DE SAC, HABITAT, SPY GAMES, HERO TRADE and more! "We hope you enjoy, thanks for being a BAD IDEA fan, and stay tuned for a plethora of incredible announcements, contests, and new mind-blowing art, coming your way very soon! See you next at New York Comic Con!!"

Planet Death by Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti and Tomás Giorello

Millions of miles from home, hundreds of ships descend into the stormy atmosphere of a hostile frozen world. On board, an army of resolute men and women brace for the coming assault. They are an invasion force, on an impossible mission — destroy the devastating enemy weapon garrisoned below. Corporal Scott and his battalion are in the vanguard but the human forces are no match for their brutal alien adversaries. Scott's battalion is dead within moments. He is its lone survivor. The landing force annihilated, the battle is lost. Against overwhelming odds, Scott dares the unthinkable — cross behind enemy lines, survive the lethal landscape, evade capture by ruthless enemies, resist natural predators, face human deserters and finish the mission singlehandedly. Locked in his suit of full combat battle armor, sustained only by what he can carry, and driven by Earth's wrath, Scott must do by himself what an entire army could not. Destroy the weapon. Return home.

Derek Kolstad says "I grew up reading Bradbury, Asimov, and Heinlein. I'm a huge fan of Starcraft, so I've always had a keen interest in sci-fi. I've also always enjoyed comic books. When I came up with the idea of PLANET DEATH, it was too big of an idea. A comic book felt like the most exciting venture for the idea… I like complex worlds which simply exist behind the main character void of explanation. It just is what it is. Like an onion, we will get to peeling back its layers, but… there is no rush. The focus should always be on the hero. And no matter where – or when – we are in time, the motivations are simple… and clear. Most importantly, we can all understand – and even relate to – a man like Scott."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!