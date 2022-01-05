Bad Idea Releases Ryan Bodenheim's Spark Digitally For Free, Today

Comic book artist Ryan Bodenheim passed away at the age of 44 on the 20th of December 2021. As well as working on Eternals for Marvel Comics at the time, he was also working on an unannounced comic book from Bad Idea Comics called Spark. Written by Robert Venditti, coloured by Ulises Arreola, and lettered by Dave Sharpe, this sci-fi comic book was intended to be published by some future iteration of the publisher led by Dinesh Shamdasani, Warren Simons and Atom Freeman. All three also worked with Ryan Bodenheim previously at Valiant Entertainment including titles such as X-O Manowar, Bloodshot and Ninjak, and were personally close.

Today, Bad Idea has released the first issue of Spark, for free, digitally. The comic was drawn but not fully coloured or recipient of Bad Idea's usual post-production details. It is also the first and only Bad Idea comic book to be released digitally, in a website designed for the purpose.

Bad Idea has, to date, limited their releases to physical comics in brick and mortar comic book shops only. They have a no digital comics policy – one they have broken today. Bad Idea is also asking its fans to join them in celebrating the life and work of Ryan Bodenheim by posting and tweeting "your favorite Ryan Bodenheim books, art, panels, commissions, covers". They also want comic book retailers that they hope to finish and publish the Spark story in the near future – in whatever form Bad Idea will take this coming year.

Bad Idea Corp is a new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Warren Simons, and Joshua Johns. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. Bad Idea has become famous, for their weird publishing experiments, offers, and the insane hoops and psychological games they put collectors through in order to secure… something. But this time, the comic is free and available to all.