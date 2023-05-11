Bad Idea Sponsor Diamond Texas Summit Bus Tour Bad Idea Comics are to sponsor a tour of Dallas comic book stores for retailers attending the Diamond Comic Distributors Retailer Summit.

Don't tell them or anything. But I think Bad Idea Comics may have just had a… good idea. They are to sponsor a tour of Dallas comic book stores for retailers attending the Diamond Comic Distributors Retailer Summit, being held in Dallas, Texas, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, from the 7th to the 9th of June.

Retailers attending the 2023 Diamond Retailer Summit can "share pointers firsthand with some of Dallas' most successful speciality stores thanks to the Summit Dallas Comic Shop Bus Tour, sponsored by Bad Idea Comics. This tour is being organized and given by Diamond Field Sales Manager Tim Kartman. Store owners often report that one of the most beneficial aspects of Diamond's annual Retailer Summit is the opportunity to interact with and learn from their peers. On Friday, June 9, attendees who sign up in advance can climb aboard a tour bus and visit three stores in the vicinity of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center and Downtown Dallas area." And maybe they can discuss whether or not the hoops that comic stores have to go through for the "privilege" of stocking Bad Idea Comics is worth ot or not. Because also, from the Bad Idea list of comic stores who stock them, of the three stores being toured, Keith's Comics and Titan Comics does, MGC Madness does not. The tour will run from 10am to 3pm on the 7th of June.

"Dallas has long been home to so many outstanding comic book stores, and I'm very excited to showcase three of those on our bus tour, one of my favourite aspects of the Retailer Summit," said Kartman. It'll be fun to visit these shops, as I'm certain participants will pick up some new ideas and strategies they can utilize in their stores."