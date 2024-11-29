Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: david lapham, robert venditti

Bad Idea Wants $190 For This 'Bad Idea After Dark' Comic, Sight Unseen

Bad Idea have launched a new comic for Black Friday, Bad Idea After Dark. Writer Robert Venditti in his nom de plume of Bad Idea Bobby writes about "The type of comic book only BAD IDEA would dare produce. Titillating? Isn't strong enough. Controversial? Doesn't do it justice. No, this comic is provocation manifest. Prepare for the most provocative comic book of all time. BAD IDEA: AFTER DARK goes where other mainstream, triple-A comics are too scared to go. The last vestiges of decency are about to disappear. The sacred cows of the comic book world will be slaughtered. You've never seen anything like BAD IDEA: AFTER DARK. In fact, BAD IDEA: AFTER DARK is so guaranteed to arouse that I can only really show one tiny piece of it. And even that is despite my best efforts to comb through the entire comic to find literally anything else I could show!"

Mate, we've read Black Kiss, Crossed, Caligula, Tom Of Finland, are you sure? Venditti continues "this is a brand-new comic by myself and David Lapham (STRAY BULLETS, HANK HOWARD). BAD IDEA: AFTER DARK is only available during this BAD IDEA Black Friday promotion. Strictly limited to just 69 copies. To secure your copy of BAD IDEA: AFTER DARK you must be one of the first 69 people to both PayPal $169.99 (+$20 in shipping and handling) to www.paypal.me/badideacorp and reply to this email with a screenshot proving that you have signed up for notifications for the HANK HOWARD, PIZZA DETECTIVE campaign."

That email address would be orders@badideacorp.com and the campaign notification page is over here. All orders must be received by 11:59 PST December 1st. Would you pay almost two hundred bucks for a comic book sight unseen? I thought Black Friday was meant to make things cheaper…

