Barbara Gordon's Gotham Future Rewritten In Batman #116 (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Batman #116, the penultimate issue of Batman by James Tynion IV, but also continuing to set up the new Batgirls series by Becky Cloonan, Michael W Conrad, and Jorge Corona. And while the main strip by Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez sees Simon Saint and The Magistrate attacking Poison Ivy's Eden…

…the backup Batgirls strip sees him tackling the Clock Tower.

Created by Dennis O'Neill and Joe Quesada in Sword Of Azrzel #1, Gotham Clock Tower is a large clock tower in Gotham City.. Constructed and owned by Wayne Enterprises and fortified against earthquakes, it was able to withstand the earthquake that leveled Gotham and used by Barbara Gordon as her living place and base of operations as Oracle. The Clock Tower was also used as meeting point for the Bat-Family during No Man's Land and also as a base of operations for the Birds of Prey.

Barbara also installed a maximum security system in the Tower to protect herself as well as the many records and files she had saved over the time on her duty as Oracle. The security system consisted of traps like lasers, trap doors, electrified fences, flashing lights, sliding staircases and more.

During the 2004 crossover event Batman: War Games, Black Mask commandeers Oracle's computers and satellites and engages in a fight to the death with Batman. In order to prevent Batman from killing his adversary, Oracle initiates the Clock Tower's self-destruct sequence, provoking Batman to rescue her rather than continue the battle. This results in the destruction of Gordon's home and headquarters in the clock tower and Oracle relocated to Metropolis afterwards. And in the 2011 New 52, Barabara Gordon became Batgirl, with no need for a clock tower base.

In the TV series Gotham, the Gotham Clock Tower was blown up by the terrorist Jeremiah Valeska in order to show that he was serious about his threats to the GCPD.

In the comics in 2019, it was rebuilt in Burnside, as part of Wayne Industries revbuilding of Gotham and Barbara Gordon moved back in as she assumed the role of Oracle again.

But in today's Batman #116, without Barbara Gordon on the scene, the other Batgirls become a target. And targets get blown up.

They may have got away but everything Barbara Gordon had in the Clock Tower is gone.

And it's even used as propaganda by the Magistrate…

A change to the Gotham skyline… but to be fair, that clock tower has a history of being there – and not being there. How soon before they pop up another one? Or maybe you might want to keep an eye on the real thing?

