Barbaric Vs Deathstalker in Vault Comics July 2024 Solicits

Michael Moreci, Tim Seeley and Nathan Gooden launch their Barbaric Vs Deathstalker in Vault Comics' July 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Article Summary Vault Comics unveils Barbaric Vs Deathstalker one-shot for July 2024.

Michael Moreci and Tim Seeley team with Nathan Gooden on the release.

BEYOND REAL TP compiles a reality-questioning journey by Zack Kaplan.

VERSE TP BOOK 03 concludes the YA fantasy series with magical dilemmas.

Which are looking a little sparse for July. This one-shot is the only new book, with a couple of collections to follow. Are they doing an impersonation of Valiant Entertainment from a year ago?

BARBARIC VS DEATHSTALKER (ONE SHOT) CVR A NATHAN GOODEN

(W) Slash, Steven Kostanski, Tim Seeley (A/CA) Nathan Gooden

Overlength one-shot featuring two of the most iconic sword and sorcery heroes locked in epic battle! Cursed barbarian versus warrior king! Axe versus sword! Owen versus Deathstalker! When an evil wizard summons the two most reluctant heroes of all time, they'll have to square off. But a clash of steel alone may not decide the final victor. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

BEYOND REAL TP COMPLETE SERIES

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Fabiana Mascolo, Toni Fejzula, Vincenzo Riccardi, Dennis Menheere, Jorge Corona, Liana Kangas, Luana Vecchio (CA) John Pearson

Question reality. When struggling artist June is injured in a severe car accident that leaves her boyfriend in a coma, she begins to experience strange visual phenomena. Soon, she's able to see that we are all actually living in a computer simulation. June must set out on a journey of possibility and peril into the metaphysical layers of the simulation to reach the world's creator and save her true love from death. Zack Kaplan (MINDSET) is joined by a slate of spectacular artists including Fabiana Mascolo, Toni Fejzula, Jordie Bellaire, Vincenzo Riccardi, Dennis Menheere, Jorge Corona, Luana Vecchio and Liana Kangas. Retail: $19.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

VERSE TP BOOK 03 THE SONG

(W/A/CA) Sam Beck

The Verse is failing. As the monstrous Vel step up their attacks, the last encampments of people find themselves defenseless as their only connection to magic falters. Their sole hope lies in Neitya, the young girl with horns and a mystical gift from the past. Torn between wanting to be free of the burden of destiny and wanting to protect her friends, Neitya is faced with a final, terrible choice: does she destroy magic once and for all? And what if saving everyone means saying goodbye? The much-acclaimed, YA epic fantasy adventure series concludes! Retail: $14.99 In-Store Date: 8/21/2024

