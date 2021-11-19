Barbie Launching Special Edition Top Gun: Maverick Barbie Doll

Barbie has revealed a special editor Barbie doll in preparation for the release of the upcoming Tom Cruise movie, Top Gun: Maverick. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace is ready to feel the need for speed with this incredible design that captures the iconic Barbie format with the false of Top Gun. She will feature her Maverick pilot flight suit, pilot helmet, as well as some accessories like aviator sunglasses, signature patches, and dog tags. Barbie is ready for some high flying thrills this time around, and it is a worthy addition to any Barbie or Top Gun collectors collection. Priced at $40, Natasha "Phoenix" Trace can be found here with a limit of 2 per person. Be sure to keep up to date with Barbie for other fun and unique collaborative pieces like this.

