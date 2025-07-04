Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: godzilla, Tamashii Nations

Charge Up with SDCC 2025 Godzilla Minus One S.H.MonsterArts

Prepare for greatness as new San Diego Comic Con exclusives are here including an Exclusive Edition Godzilla Minus One

Article Summary Godzilla Minus One S.H.MonsterArts Exclusive storms SDCC 2025 with charged-up heat ray effect parts.

This figure features translucent blue dorsal fins and dynamic articulation for epic MonsterArts posing.

Priced at $160, the Exclusive Edition is only available at San Diego Comic-Con and selected official booths.

No reservation needed—grab the 2023 Godzilla (Minus One) figure on a first-come, first-served basis at SDCC!

Godzilla Minus One is a 2023 Japanese kaiju film that returns the King of the Monsters to his haunting, post-war roots. Directed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film reimagines Godzilla as a terrifying force emerging in a devastated, post-World War II Japan, where the country is already at "zero," thus his arrival sends it into the negative. This performance was much different from the ongoing MonsterVerse version, as it takes him back to the monster's destructive horror. From practical effects and cutting-edge CGI, Godzilla Minus One was a true treat to cinema, and now this King returns for San Diego Comic Con 2025.

Releasing as an S.H. MonsterArts exclusive, this updated release captures the previous Minus One figure but now in right before his heat ray devastates the city. An elegant deco of translucent blue spikes is captured, along with a charged-up mouth that will have a heat ray effect, included with a stand. Conquer Japan in style with this S.H. MonsterArts beauty, which is priced at $160 and will be offered only to SDCC attendees, Tamashii Nations, and Godzilla booths.

S.H.MonsterArts GODZILLA (2023) -Exclusive Edition-

"Available at San Diego Comic-Con This Exculsive Edition rendition of Godzilla (2023), produced by Yuji Sakai, captures the look of Godzilla's glowing dorsal fins from the film using clear parts with layered paint applied. The joint system has been carefully engineered to preserve the sculpt while allowing for dynamic, natural posing." All purchases take place atBooth #3329 Inside the exhibit hall."

"TAMASHII NATIONS will participate in Comic-Con International's official Exclusives Portalattendees, which gives eligible the opportunity to secure access to purchase SDCC 2025 exclusives. NOTE: S.H.MonsterArts GODZILLA (2023) -Exclusive Edition-will not require a reservation and will be sold on a first come, first serve basis. Daily quantities will be split between the TAMASHII NATIONS booth (#3329) and the Godzilla booth (#3345)."

