SDCC 2025 Dragon Ball Demon King Piccolo S.H.Figuarts Revealed

Prepare for greatness as new San Diego Comic Con exclusives are here including the S.H.Figuarts Dragon Ball Demon King Piccolo

Article Summary Demon King Piccolo returns as an S.H.Figuarts exclusive for SDCC 2025, inspired by the original manga.

Figure includes multiple heads, a brand new color scheme, and an all-new sculpted throne accessory.

Only available at the Tamashii Nations Booth for $100, making it a must-have Dragon Ball collectible.

Fans can enter the Comic-Con Exclusives Portal for a chance to reserve and buy this limited edition piece.

The Great Demon King Piccolo is one of the most pivotal and terrifying villains in the Dragon Ball universe. Introduced during the original Dragon Ball series, Piccolo first appears as an ancient, malevolent Namekian who once nearly conquered Earth before being sealed away. Released by Emperor Pilaf, he embarks on a brutal campaign of terror to reclaim power, kill martial arts masters, and eliminate Goku. His wish to regain his youth via the Dragon Balls marks a turning point in the series' tone, transitioning from whimsical adventure to darker, more mature storytelling.

In the end, Piccolo is defeated at the hands of Goku, creating Piccolo Jr. a fan-favorite hero for the franchise. Now, the Great Demon King Piccolo is back as an S.H.Figuarts SDCC 2025 exclusive from Tamashii Nations. He is featured with a variety of swappable heads, a brand new Dragon Ball maga color scheme, and comes with his sinister throne. This is one Dragon Ball exclusive that S.H.Figuarts fans will not want to miss, and he is priced at $100 and offered only at the Tamashii Nations Booth.

S.H.Figuarts GREAT DEMON KING PICCOLO – Exclusive Edition

"Available at San Diego Comic-Con The exclusive edition Demon King Piccolo returns to the S.H.Figuarts with a new color scheme inspired by the original manga! Includes a completely new sculpt of his iconic throne and an interchangeable head part to recreate the iconic image of him seated. Pair him with S.H.Figuarts SON GOKU -INNOCENT CHALLENGER- to recreate their intense battle at King Castle!"

"TAMASHII NATIONS will participate in Comic-Con International's official Exclusives Portal attendees, which gives eligible the opportunity to secure access to purchase SDCC 2025 exclusives. Through this system, you may apply for a reservation tied to EXCLUSIVE ACCESS AT THE TAMASHII NATIONS BOOTH (S.H.Figuarts SON GOHAN (BEAST) -Exclusive Edition-, S.H.Figuarts GREAT APE VEGETA -Exclusive Edition-, or S.H.Figuarts GREAT DEMON KING PICCOLO -Exclusive Edition-). If selected, you'll receive a confirmation email with a barcode and assigned one-hour time slot."

