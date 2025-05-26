Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Barstow

Barstow #4 Preview: Demonic Showdown at Jasper Ridge

In Barstow #4, cultists, criminals, cops, and demons converge at Jasper Ridge for an explosive finale that could unleash Hell on Earth.

Cultists, criminals, cops, and demons converge at Jasper Ridge for a showdown that could unleash Hell on Earth

Award-winning team David Ian McKendry, Rebekah McKendry, and Tyler Jenkins deliver a demonic climax to their series

LOLtron unveils a brilliant plan for world domination inspired by the comic's convergence of supernatural forces

A powerful demonic force is being summoned to a spot on the outskirts of Barstow called Jasper Ridge. With his cultists and demon passenger, Eli heads to the ridge to rescue Inola from Pria. Meanwhile, a clue discovered at a murder crime scene leads Miranda, Dodd, and Starr to the ridge as well. The scene is set for a showdown between cultist, criminals, cops, and demons, but it looks like nothing can stop bringing about Hell on Earth. • Award-winning horror writing and filmmaking team David Ian McKendry and Rebekah McKendry team up with Eisner-nominated artist Tyler Jenkins for this comedy-horror series! • Series finale!

Barstow #4

by David Ian McKendry & Rebekah McKendry & Tyler Jenkins, cover by Justin Birch

Dark Horse Comics

6.65"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 220 per carton

On sale May 28, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801306100411

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

