Batgirl #1 Preview: Cass & Shiva's Family Therapy—With Fists

In Batgirl #1, Cassandra Cain faces deadly assassins with her mother, Lady Shiva. Can this dysfunctional duo punch their way to a better relationship?

Article Summary Discover Batgirl #1: Cass and Shiva battle assassins and explore their family dynamics.

Don't miss Cassandra's solo series debut in nearly two decades, out November 6th.

Breathtaking martial arts action and complex mother-daughter relationships await.

Hold on to your seats, clutch your pearls, and rejoice in celebration because Cassandra Cain is taking center stage in her first solo Batgirl series in nearly two decades! When a deadly group of assassins shows up to kill Cassandra, Lady Shiva comes to the rescue, and they must put their complicated past aside and work together as mother and daughter to ensure they make it out alive. Unfortunately, things are never as easy as they seem, and Cass must embark on a jaw-dropping, martial-arts filled adventure in her quest for truth and justice…and revenge?! It's aBatgirl book like never before, so join us as we dive into the psyche of one of Gotham's deadliest fighters, while exploring her deep and complex relationship with her mother.

BATGIRL #1

DC Comics

0924DC108

0924DC109 – Batgirl #1 Jeff Dekal Cover – $4.99

0924DC110 – Batgirl #1 Stanley Artgerm Lau Cover – $4.99

0924DC111 – Batgirl #1 Stanley Artgerm Lau Cover – $6.99

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa (CA) David Talaski

In Shops: 11/6/2024

SRP: $3.99

