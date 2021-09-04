Batman #112 Preview: Someone Dipped Into the Bat-Acid

For Batman fans who feel nostalgic for the overly-long "Knightmares" story arc, Batman is tripping f**king face in this preview of Batman #112, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics, and part of Fear State. Well, Tynion had to get out his best Batman on acid story before he leaves for Substack for good. Everyone has at least one in them. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN #112
DC Comics
0721DC006
0721DC007 – BATMAN #112 CVR B JORGE MOLINA CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $5.99
(W) James Tynion IV, Brandon Thomas (A) Jorge Jimenez, Max Dunbar (CA) Jorge Jimenez
A story over a year in the making and set into motion with Infinite Frontier #0, Fear State begins! Batman played into the hands of the Scarecrow, who has unleashed a coordinated attack on Gotham City through his manipulation of Simon Saint and Peacekeeper-01! But there are other forces at work with the emergence of an Anti-Oracle spreading fake news across all channels and inciting terror and violence on the streets of Gotham! Backup: Clownhunter has turned down help from Batman, Leslie Thompkins, the Red Hood, and everyone else who has offered it to him, thinking that he can handle being a vigilante on the streets of Gotham City by himself. But when he takes a shot at fighting the Scarecrow one-on-one, he'll learn very quickly how much in this city he's not ready for yet. NEW HERO – PEACEKEEPER X!
In Shops: 9/7/2021
SRP: $4.99

