Batman #122 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday.

Batman #122 Moon Knight #10 Marauders #1 X-Men Red #1 Batman Killing Time #2 X-Force #27 X-Force Annual #1 Batman Beyond Neo-Year #1 Devil's Reign #6 Fantastic Four #42

Rodman Comics: Batman took the top spot. Moon Knight took second. Moon Knight right now is super popular thank to the steaming show. Just had someone come in and buy the Moon Knight poster that was in the window. X-Men Red 1 took 9th place. Way too many X titles right now destroying their own sales.

Ssalefish Comics: wHy dOeS dC pUbliSh sO mAnY bAtMaN bOoKs? Well, when 3 of the top 5 are Batman and with massive numbers that's why. In a just world Green Lantern or Blue and Gold would be selling Batman numbers but Batman is the King. And over at Marvel Moon Knight and the X-Men relaunches were tearing the charts up. She-Hulk too. This is probably the best selling volume of She-Hulk I've seen in all the years our store has been open and it's no coincidence that the Disney + shows are to thank. Moon Knight has avoided the curse of numbers dropping significantly after the first few issues. It's nice to see a character like this rub elbows with the biggest sellers of the week.

Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week