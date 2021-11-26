Batman 2021 Annual #1 Preview: The Ghost-Maker Saga Concludes

It's Friday night, and you know what that means! Yes, once again, Bleeding Cool brings you looks inside all of the Marvel and DC comics hitting stores next week in a little feature we like to call Friday Night Previews, because these are previews, and it's Friday night. Of course, previews wouldn't be complete (according to the Bleeding Cool handbook) without SEO-rich keyword text in the opening paragraph and a clickbait headline, so that's what you're gonna get, baby! Readers, DC Comics has heard your complaints. There simply aren't enough Batman comics out to buy each week. So this week, DC will put out Batman 2021 Annual #1, featuring the conclusion of the Ghost-Maker Saga. Bet you didn't realize you'd need to spend six bucks just to read the conclusion of a backup story, did you? Check out the preview below.

BATMAN 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

DC Comics

0921DC069

0921DC070 – BATMAN 2021 ANNUAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B KAMOME SHIRAHAMA CARD STOCK VAR – $6.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Ricardo Lopez Ortiz

Batman #107-111 have featured an epic, brutal tale of Batman's frenemy Ghost-Maker in the backup stories…and the senses-shattering conclusion to the saga is here! Ghost-Maker has fought his way across Devil Skull Island, and he's about to face every single villain from his rogues gallery…at once? Can even this legendary warrior survive the onslaught?

In Shops: 11/30/2021

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.