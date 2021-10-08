Batman 89 #3 Preview: Harvey Dent, Hero?

Batman 89 #3 is in stores on Tuesday, and in this preview from DC Comics, we see Harvey dent heroically save a young life, become governor, and put an end to the need for Batman. But all is not as it seems, as the preview's final scene reveals. Check it out below.

BATMAN 89 #3 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0821DC085

0821DC086 – BATMAN 89 #3 (OF 6) CVR B LEE WEEKS CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Sam Hamm (A/CA) Joe Quinones

As the fire rages at Royal Auto, Harvey Dent lies trapped inside, unconscious and in danger. Can Bruce Wayne get to Harvey in time, or will the district attorney leave burned—in more ways than one?

In Shops: 10/12/2021

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.