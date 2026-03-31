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Batman And Absolute Superman Lead Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week

Batman #8 and Absolute Superman #18 lead the Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week, as 2000AD makes it into the chart, just

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Article Summary

  • DC Comics dominates the top 50 most anticipated comics with Batman, Absolute Superman, and World's Finest.
  • Marvel's Daredevil #1 and X-Men also make strong showings, but DC leads in overall hype this week.
  • The list is based on thousands of user pull lists from League Of Comic Book Geeks across comic retailers.
  • New entries like 2000AD break into the chart, while DC and Marvel staples consistently rank high.

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics with Batman, Absolute Superman and World's Finest, before the new Daredevil gets a look in. As the disclaimer below says, this list, pulled from the comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks' hundred-thousand-subscriber base, may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list out of habit, and so launch issues and one-shots may be underrepresented. Note that X-Men has been rising up these charts of late though, but DC's success with the likes of Batgirl and Poison Ivy, outdoing Venom is a testament to their recent raised profile. And for the first time, with new US distribution, 2000AD enters the top fifty… at the very bottom.

Hottest Comics
Hottest Comics
  1. Batman #8 $4.99 DC Comics
  2. Absolute Superman #18 $4.99 DC Comics
  3. Batman / Superman: World's Finest #50 $4.99 DC Comics
  4. Daredevil #1 $5.99 Marvel Comics
  5. X-Men #28 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  6. Batgirl #18 $3.99 DC Comics
  7. Poison Ivy #43 $3.99 DC Comics
  8. JSA #18 $3.99 DC Comics
  9. Venom #256 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  10. Bizarro: Year None #1 $4.99 DC Comics
  11. Batman / Static: Beyond #5 $4.99 DC Comics
  12. Nova: Centurion #6 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  13. All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #9 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  14. Adventures of Superman: Book of El #7 $3.99 DC Comics
  15. Logan: Black, White & Blood #4 $5.99 Marvel Comics
  16. Doctor Strange #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics
  17. Wonder Man #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  18. The Walking Dead Deluxe #134 $3.99 Image Comics
  19. The Sacrificers #20 $3.99 Image Comics
  20. Deadpool: April Pool's Day #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  21. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla #5 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  22. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #6 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  23. Mad About DC #1 $7.99 DC Comics
  24. Godzilla #9 $4.99 IDW Publishing
  25. The Savage Sword of Conan #13 $6.99 Titan Comics
  26. Comics! The Magazine #2 $2.99 Other
  27. Captain Marvel: Dark Past #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  28. Alien: King Killer #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  29. Ghost Machine: The Official Guidebook #1 $3.99 Image Comics
  30. Speed Racer #7 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios
  31. Cruel Universe #9 $4.99 Oni Press
  32. Eternals 50th Anniversary Special #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics
  33. G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero – Sssilent Missions: Baroness #1 $3.99 Image Comics
  34. Royals #1 $4.99 Image Comics
  35. Kilroy Is Here #1 $3.99 Image Comics
  36. The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town #4 $4.99 Dynamite
  37. Deluge #5 $4.99 Ignition Press
  38. Marvel Rivals: Duel of Kings #1 $5.99 Marvel Comics
  39. Gargoyles / Darkwing Duck #4 $4.99 Dynamite
  40. The Lion King #3 $4.99 Dynamite
  41. Groo: The Prophecy #1 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  42. Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories – Jace #1 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  43. Arcadia #4 $4.99 Ignition Press
  44. Absolute Batman #16 2nd Printing Nick Dragotta Foil Virgin Variant $7.99 DC Comics
  45. Murder Drones #2 $4.99 Oni Press
  46. Babs: The Black Road South #3 $4.99 Ahoy Comics
  47. Briar: Night's Terror #4 $4.99 BOOM! Studios
  48. Toxic Avenger Comics #8 $4.99 Ahoy Comics
  49. Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive #4 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics
  50. 2000 AD #2476 Rebellion £4.99

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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