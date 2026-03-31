Posted in: Ahoy, Avengers, Batman, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Superman, Titan, Venom, Viz Media, Walking Dead, X-Men | Tagged: Absolute Superman, anticipated titles, hot comics

Batman And Absolute Superman Lead Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week

Batman #8 and Absolute Superman #18 lead the Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Week, as 2000AD makes it into the chart, just

Article Summary DC Comics dominates the top 50 most anticipated comics with Batman, Absolute Superman, and World's Finest.

Marvel's Daredevil #1 and X-Men also make strong showings, but DC leads in overall hype this week.

The list is based on thousands of user pull lists from League Of Comic Book Geeks across comic retailers.

New entries like 2000AD break into the chart, while DC and Marvel staples consistently rank high.

DC Comics tops the charts of anticipation for this Wednesday's comics with Batman, Absolute Superman and World's Finest, before the new Daredevil gets a look in. As the disclaimer below says, this list, pulled from the comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks' hundred-thousand-subscriber base, may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list out of habit, and so launch issues and one-shots may be underrepresented. Note that X-Men has been rising up these charts of late though, but DC's success with the likes of Batgirl and Poison Ivy, outdoing Venom is a testament to their recent raised profile. And for the first time, with new US distribution, 2000AD enters the top fifty… at the very bottom.

Batman #8 $4.99 DC Comics Absolute Superman #18 $4.99 DC Comics Batman / Superman: World's Finest #50 $4.99 DC Comics Daredevil #1 $5.99 Marvel Comics X-Men #28 $4.99 Marvel Comics Batgirl #18 $3.99 DC Comics Poison Ivy #43 $3.99 DC Comics JSA #18 $3.99 DC Comics Venom #256 $4.99 Marvel Comics Bizarro: Year None #1 $4.99 DC Comics Batman / Static: Beyond #5 $4.99 DC Comics Nova: Centurion #6 $3.99 Marvel Comics All-New Spider-Gwen: Ghost-Spider #9 $3.99 Marvel Comics Adventures of Superman: Book of El #7 $3.99 DC Comics Logan: Black, White & Blood #4 $5.99 Marvel Comics Doctor Strange #5 $3.99 Marvel Comics Wonder Man #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics The Walking Dead Deluxe #134 $3.99 Image Comics The Sacrificers #20 $3.99 Image Comics Deadpool: April Pool's Day #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Godzilla #5 $4.99 IDW Publishing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Casey Jones #6 $4.99 IDW Publishing Mad About DC #1 $7.99 DC Comics Godzilla #9 $4.99 IDW Publishing The Savage Sword of Conan #13 $6.99 Titan Comics Comics! The Magazine #2 $2.99 Other Captain Marvel: Dark Past #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics Alien: King Killer #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics Ghost Machine: The Official Guidebook #1 $3.99 Image Comics Speed Racer #7 $4.99 Mad Cave Studios Cruel Universe #9 $4.99 Oni Press Eternals 50th Anniversary Special #1 $4.99 Marvel Comics G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero – Sssilent Missions: Baroness #1 $3.99 Image Comics Royals #1 $4.99 Image Comics Kilroy Is Here #1 $3.99 Image Comics The Nightmare Before Christmas: The Shiver of Christmas Town #4 $4.99 Dynamite Deluge #5 $4.99 Ignition Press Marvel Rivals: Duel of Kings #1 $5.99 Marvel Comics Gargoyles / Darkwing Duck #4 $4.99 Dynamite The Lion King #3 $4.99 Dynamite Groo: The Prophecy #1 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories – Jace #1 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics Arcadia #4 $4.99 Ignition Press Absolute Batman #16 2nd Printing Nick Dragotta Foil Virgin Variant $7.99 DC Comics Murder Drones #2 $4.99 Oni Press Babs: The Black Road South #3 $4.99 Ahoy Comics Briar: Night's Terror #4 $4.99 BOOM! Studios Toxic Avenger Comics #8 $4.99 Ahoy Comics Minor Threats: The Last Devil Left Alive #4 $4.99 Dark Horse Comics 2000 AD #2476 Rebellion £4.99

The comic book website League Of Comic Book Geeks has a hundred-thousand-subscriber base, with over a hundred retailers using their services to manage pulls/subscriptions for their customers. The thing ComiXology did when they first started. The website also tracks how many readers have "pulled" certain titles, regardless of whether they are connected to a retailer or not. And right now, this is the top twenty pull list for Wednesday. Now, a "pull" does not equal a sale; it's just recognition of interest, and may be for a comic store, digital, or often pirate reading. The listing also does not include the variants' covers, as each cover has its own pull number. It may also be biased towards long-running series that people added to their pull list and never removed. However, it is a valid list that recognises active interest in certain titles in the direct comic book market. The Top Anticipated Titles This Week chart joins the Top Ten Weekly Bestseller List and the Top Ten Hottest Comics lists at Bleeding Cool every week. Does this match up with your excitement?

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