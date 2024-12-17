Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman and Robin: Year One #3 Preview: Maroni's Crime Circus

Batman and Robin: Year One #3 hits stores this week! The Dynamic Duo faces off against the Maroni crime family and Two-Face in a high-stakes battle for Gotham's underworld.

BATMAN AND ROBIN UP AGAINST THE MARONI CRIME FAMILY! The General makes his move, committing a series of bizarre crimes that turn Gotham's underworld factions against one another and leaving little in the way of clues for Batman. And while things are bad for the Dark Knight, they're even worse for Bruce Wayne and his teenage ward, Dick Grayson. But when Batman and Robin are once again called into action, their inability to get on the same page against the Maroni family and Two-Face could cost them both their lives!

BATMAN AND ROBIN: YEAR ONE #3

DC Comics

1024DC120

1024DC120 – Batman and Robin: Year One #3 Cover – $3.99

1024DC801 – Batman and Robin: Year One #3 Michael Allred Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid, Chris Samnee (A/CA) Chris Samnee

In Shops: 12/18/2024

SRP: $3.99

