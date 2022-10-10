Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1 Preview: The Mystery of Continuity

Robin explains the extremely confusing continuity of the DC Universe to Scooby-Doo and his friends in this preview of Batman and Scooby-Doo Mysteries #1. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN AND SCOOBY-DOO MYSTERIES #1

DC Comics

0822DC109

(W) Sholly Fisch (A/CA) Dario Brizuela

THE TEAM-UP SERIES YOU DEMANDED IS BACK! A strange mystery pulls Batman, Robin, the Batmen of All Nations, Scooby, and the gang into a jet-setting race to some of the most haunted places on Earth. Even scarier, the trail leads straight to Ra's al Ghul and his League of Assassins!

In Shops: 10/11/2022

SRP: $2.99

