Batman Animated Series Character First Comics Appearance (Spoilers)

Harley Quinn famously first appeared in Batman: The Animated Series before transferring to the comics, where her first appearance sells for a pretty penny. Well now it seems that something similar may be happening with tomorrow's Catwoman #43 by Tini Howard and Bengal – which also happens to co-star Harley Quinn. There are spoilers ahead of course, final page spoilers at that, but it might be useful to those collectors trying to get ahead of the game. Bear that in mind going forward.

Because as well as Harley Quinn, we also get the first comic book appearance of Red Claw.

Red Claw was played by Star Trek Voyager and Orange Is The New Black's Kate Mulgrew. The founder of an Eastern European terrorist organisation, who all have a red claw tattoo somewhere on their bodies. She appeared in only three episodes of the show, and never the comic books – until tomorrow.

Her first appearance saw her come to Gotham, stealing a plague virus, and Batman and Catwoman had to work together for the first time to stop her from killing millions. She later kidnapped a former agent of the British government as well as Alfred Pennyworth to gain missile activation codes for a dormant missile system, launched against London. The subsequent battle saw the Red Claw almost unveil Batman's true identity. She escaped and had not been seen since. Until Catwoman #43, that is…

CATWOMAN #43 CVR A JEFF DEKAL

(W) Tini Howard (A) Bengal (CA) Jeff Dekal

VROOM VROOM! We all have that friend we call when we want a wild girls' night out—and for Catwoman, that friend is Harley Quinn. It's a night of hip whips and hot laps at the roller derby, complete with a little road-trip crime. It might even be the type of girls' night that gets sealed with a kiss, if Catwoman's allies back in Gotham can hold down the fort while the Cat's away… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/17/2022