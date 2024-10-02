Posted in: AfterShock, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: concrete jungle, Karl Mostert

Batman Artist, Karl Mostert, Has Died At The Age Of 43

South African comic book artist Karl Mostert, known for his work on Batman and Concrete Jungle, has passed away at 43.

Batman comic book artist Karl Mostert from South Africa, died this week, just after exhibiting at Comic Con Africa. It is reported that he died in his sleep on the Monday after the show.

His art dealer and representative, Comic Lore, posted the following: "It is with a grief-filled and heavy heart that I have to let you know that our beloved brother Karl Mostert has passed away. Words cannot even begin to describe the massive space that this amazing human being has left in our hearts. Karl was far more than just an incredible artist who loved his craft, he was a devoted husband to his wife Angie and the greatest dad to his three beautiful girls. He was a force of nature with a belly laugh that ignited the room. He was not just a man we had the privilege to work with, but he was our brother and our friend. We send our deepest condolences to his family during this time, and we ask that as his family processes and mourns his loss that their privacy be respected. We would also like to send our condolences to Karls fans. Karl loved every single one of you, it was a privilege and honor for him to bring your characters to life. We thank you Karl for all that you have done my brother. Rest in your Saviour Jesus, my friend. We love you!"

After graduating from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology with a diploma in graphic design, he worked in that field for Strika Entertainment, Mshana Magazine and Beat Comics on the Unicity comic and was Art Director for Eight Limbz. He was part of They Did This!, a creative collective that produces the Lil' Five graphic novel series drawn by Mostert. He then started getting work at DC Comics in 2019, where he worked on comics such as Batman and DCeased, and was the co-creator with John Layman on The Man Who F#&%ed Up Time published by Aftershock Comics and Concrete Jungle with Sheldon Allen published by Scout Comics.

Mark Russell: As some of you no doubt have heard, the artist Karl Mostert has passed away. We worked on a story (Hounded) for Batman Urban Legends together, so I thought I'd share what I consider to be some of Karl's very best work.

Yanick Paquette posted, "Met Karl Mostert for the first time this past week . A wonderful lovable talented guy, I met his adorable young family, 3 cute little daughters, laughed and drink with him at the hotel. At the end of the show he wanted to buy one of my swamp thing print, I joked the only currency I'll accept is his eternal friendship. He agreed. Now, 2 days later I'm told he somehow passed away. WTF life??!"

Jackson Lanzing: Stunned. Karl Mostert was one of the finest collaborators I've ever had in comics. His Batman was so cool they immediately made an action figure. We were just emailing last week. He was as groundbreaking an artist as I'll ever encounter. We are all so much poorer for the loss.

Kenny Porter: I just heard that Karl Mostert passed away. That's incredibly sad to hear, and all my love goes to his friends and family. I worked with Karl on a Green Lantern story and he was so nice and fun to work with. A truly talented guy.

David Baron: It's with a very heavy heart that I share the news that my friend & collaborator, Karl Mostert, has passed away. I send my love and strength to his wife, Angie, and his children. Karl was an amazing talent, one of the best I've ever worked with—and more so, was a great friend.

John Layman: Another sad day, and another surprise loss, and I find out my friend and collaborator Karl Mostert passed away in his sleep. Karl was my artist and co-creator of MAN WHO F#%*ED UP TIME for Aftershock, introduced to me by Mike Marts, and the book was either Karl's first published work, or close. His first published creator-owned anyway. Last year we got reunited by DC for the Ape-Ril Special. He'd improved leaps and bounds in the time between, and he was pretty freakin' great to start out with. Karl was South African, living in Cape Town, and (along with David Baron) I got to hang out with Karl for the first time, after knowing him for 5 years or so, in person last May during Fan Con: Cape Town Comic Con. Karl was a super talented artist, from the Frank Quitely school /style of artistry and not only was he a great artist (continually improving from project to project,) he was also gentle and sweet, and, as I found out in South Africa, funny as hell in person. He was in his early 40s with a wife and three really adorable little girls, which makes this all the more tragic. He was a great guy, getting more and more work with DC, and his comic career was really just taking off. RIP Karl."

Les Allen: A great weekend is now heavily countered by a true tragedy. Last night, I was informed that Karl 'Aldo Raine' Mostert has passed away after returning to Cape Town from #ComicConAfrica.

I'd had the honour and pleasure of hosting multiple panels with Karl about his work and his journey. He was kind, down to earth, passionate, generous, genial, and immensely talented. I always got the feeling that every time he got to draw the Bat family that he just couldn't believe he got so lucky – but we were the lucky ones, getting to see his amazing skill play out across page after page.

My deepest condolences to his family and friends. Vale, Karl.

Comic Con Africa: To our Comic Con Africa family, It is with heavy hearts that we share the sad news of Karl Mostert's passing. Karl was an incredibly talented artist, a cherished friend, and a beloved member of our community. We send our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. Please respect their privacy during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Karl. You will be deeply missed.

